This Ford Taurus SHO Truck Is The Answer To A Question No One Has Asked

White the ute might be a common sight in Australia and other parts of the world, but it certainly is not something you see every day in the United States. Still, people yearn for sedan-based pickup trucks, so folks will take it upon themselves to build them. That seems to be exactly what happened with this custom 1994 Ford Taurus "SHO Truck."

What we have here is the front end and drivetrain of a second-generation Taurus SHO. However, someone decided that instead of rear seats and a trunk, what it really needed was the bed from an early-'90s Ford Ranger Flareside — creating the "SHO Truck." Oh, and as a cherry on top, it has a five-speed manual transmission. What more could you really need?

There are only a handful of pictures listed on Facebook Marketplace, but they show that the interior of the SHO is pretty damn clean (aside from the fact the rear portion of it is missing). Hell, even the car's factory leather seats look good, as does the 3.0-liter Yamaha-built V6 motor. In its heyday, that motor put out 220 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. The seller didn't mention any upgrades or issues, so it's safe to assume it's still in good shape after the 139,000 miles it has driven.