I Need A Fuel Efficent Car To Deliver Packages! What Car Should I Buy?

Darlene lives in Wichita, Kansas, and has a small package delivery business. Her current minivan is approaching 300,000 miles. She wants a compact but spacious ride that won't drain her wallet on fuel costs. With a budget of around $16,000 what car should she buy?

I have a small package delivery business, Most of the packages I haul would fit in the front seat, but I still do get larger things and would like to have a hatchback and hope that they would fit. I have a minivan now, with 300,000 miles but prices are so extremely high I can't possibly afford another one. This one would get nothing on trade, so I thought I would keep it for those large packages and get something that is fuel efficient , hatchback that is quiet on the highway. I drive a lot. A good stereo would be nice. I love sirius xm radio. I really don't care about back seat room as I don't haul passengers very often. The larger the hatchback area the better.

I have to buy used and $16,000 would be my budget.

