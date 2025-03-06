Rivian And Ben & Jerry's Team Up For Sweet New Ice Cream Trucks

I scream! You scream! We all scream for... Rivian? Apparently we do, if the latest news out of Vermont is anything to go by. According to Ben & Jerrys and Elektrek, everyone's favorite hippie uncles are teaming up with ace EV maker Rivian to build fancy pants B&J ice cream trucks. These "scoop trucks" as they're calling them will be built on Rivian's RCV-series commercial vans, the charming, friend-shaped electric delivery vans that Amazon has been rolling for the past few years.

The scoop trucks will make their debut at South by Southwest, the annual film, music, and culture festival held in Austin, Texas. After SXSW, which runs from March 7 to March 15, 2025, the new scoop trucks will be dispatched all across the country to support both Rivian community events and special Ben & Jerry's shindigs. Just think, soon you'll be able to buy your Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia from the back of a sleek electric Rivian van instead of a beat-up, sketchy looking old panel van playing a MIDI mix of Turkey in the Straw. What a time to be alive.

"Collaborating with the Ben & Jerry's team to build the next generation of electric scoop trucks has been an incredible experience. It's one of those projects that just makes the team smile," said Brian Gase, Senior Director of Prototype Development at Rivian. "We can't wait for people to stop by for some ice cream and see it in action for the first time during SXSW!"

A Rivian/B&J match up seems like a no-brainer. One of Ben and Jerry's core missions, aside from making really good ice cream with punny names, is using the company's money and pull to try to make the world a better place. On the company's website, it states that its values are "Human Rights & Dignity", "Social & Economic Justice", and "Environmental Protection, Restoration, & Regeneration." It makes sense, then that the company would partner with an EV company to build out some environmentally friendly ice cream trucks.