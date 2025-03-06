FedEx Driver Rescued By Boat After Delivery Truck Stranded By Rising Tides

A FedEx driver got just a little bit too far behind in their deliveries this week while dropping packages out on Lieutenant Island near Cape Cod, Massachusetts and ended up in the drink. The waterway between Cape Cod and the Island is typically driven over by the short bridge you can see in the background of the truck above, but at high tide the water can rise several feet to cover miles of land and road surrounding it. The tidal island contains about 100 properties, mostly summer homes, with much of the island covered by a wildlife sanctuary. On their way back from dropping off a package, the truck got caught in high tide conditions that left the driver stranded just before noon on Saturday.

According to firefighter reports, the driver called an emergency line as the water continued to creep up on them, requesting rescue from the causeway. Two Wellfleet, Massachusetts firefighters jumped in a Zodiac-style rescue boat and zoomed out to collect the FedEx driver. Thankfully the driver was uninjured. The truck, however, was left sitting in salty water until the tidewaters receded. FedEx told the Boston Globe that all of the packages on the truck were "carefully examined" and the packages with no damage were delivered. "Any affected shippers will be notified," continued the statement.