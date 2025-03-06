New York Nissan Dealer Gives Woman A Free Car After A Wisconsin Dealer Called Her A Racial Slur On An Oil Change Sticker

The terrible ordeal happened during the first week of January 2025, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Makayla Starks took her car in for service at Kunes Buick GMC in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Everything about the service visit was normal until she got home. Starks says she received a call from the dealer's service department claiming they needed to stop by her house because one of the technicians left a tool in her engine bay. That should have been a major red flag, because why wasn't that spotted at the dealership? Whatever tool this was supposed to be seemed important too, as Starks says the service department told her that they wanted to come get the tool from her that evening. Things weren't as they seemed, though, and thanks to the truthfulness of one of the dealer employees, they tipped her off on what was really going on.

An employee told Starks that a tool hadn't actually been left in her engine bay. What they were really after was the oil change sticker that was left on her windshield, which had the n-word written on it. "They were just trying to come and retrieve the proof, which would be the oil change sticker with the racial slur on my windshield," Starks told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She believes the dealer was trying to discreetly take the sticker off before she noticed it. According to a regional director for the dealer that spoke with Starks, they implied that "the reason they were going to try and do that was to prevent any harm from happening." That doesn't make much sense considering that the harm had already been done when racial slur was put on the sticker. See how dumb dealers can be?