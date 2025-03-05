At $11,000, Is This 1993 Cadillac Allante A Classic Contender?

Have you ever had someone confide in you that their relationship is going so well that they want to end it before things all go to pot? General Motors has long played the role of the "bad boyfriend," again and again killing off cars and trucks at the very point when these models realized the high point of their purpose and intent. That was the case with the Pontiac Fiero and pretty much all of Oldsmobile (not withstanding the embarrassment of the "not your father's..." ad campaign.) It's like GM is a serial killer, and brand managers are terrified to pick up the phone lest it's the authorities warning them, "the call is coming from inside the house!"

Today's 1993 Cadillac Allante is another example of a car that GM finally got almost entirely right only to kill off before most car buyers had a chance to find out. Prior to '93, the Allante had been an interesting and, admittedly, radical departure for the brand. It was also hugely resource-intensive to build as body construction was farmed out Pininfarina in Turin, Italy, which had also been tasked with the car's design. Final assembly was then done in Hamtramck, Michigan after the monocoque bodies were airlifted there via specially-fitted Boeing 747 cargo planes in what was touted as the Air Bridge, also known as "the world's longest production line.