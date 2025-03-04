At $19,950, Is This 1958 Morgan +4 A Timeless Bargain?

Audi, the company, spent a lot of time being batted around between corporate overlords before being sucked whole-cloth into the Volkswagen family in the 1960s. In stark contrast, Britain's Morgan Motor Company has been privately owned almost its entire 115-year existence. Founded by Henry Fredrick Stanley Morgan in 1910, the namesake company started out manufacturing three-wheel cyclecars. These proved popular, as they featured an independent front suspension based on a sliding pillar design of Morgan's own creation that, for the time, provided excellent ride and handling. This suspension is still used on Morgans today.

Morgan's first four-wheeler arrived in 1935. Debuting at the Earl's Court Motor Show, the 4/4—a two-seat roadster with a four-cylinder engine and metal bodywork over an ash frame and steel ladder frame chassis—continued in production with minor updates until its retirement in 2018. Additional body styles would be made available, but all were produced in very limited numbers over the decades.

The company has long been active in racing, with its cars competing over the years in everything from hill climbs to the 24 hours of Le Mans.