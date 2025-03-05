You Still Can't Get A Suzuki Jimny In The U.S., But These Might Be Your Next Best Bet

Suzuki unveiled the second generation Jimny, which included the SJ30 and SJ40, in 1981. In 1985, the company started exporting the larger SJ40 to the States badged as the Samurai. It was the first four-wheeled vehicle the company sold in America. Powered by a water-cooled single overhead cam 1.3-liter inline-four, the Samurai put down around 63 horsepower and 74 foot-pounds of torque in stock trim. It wasn't a barn burner — a contemporary MotorTrend review clocked its 0-to-60 time at a languid 16.9 seconds — but it was small, agile, efficient, and most of all, fun.

The Samurai proved more popular than even Suzuki imagined, thanks to a base price that was around two-thirds of its closest competitors and an aggressively cutesy marketing campaign. Team Suzuki figured it'd import around 1,200 Samurais a month, but demand was so great that nearly 50,000 units sold its first year on the market. It took just over a year for Suzuki to sell 100,000 units, and by 1988 it was selling 8,000 a month to rabid American buyers.

Unfortunately, in 1988, price increases caused by a strong Yen and a catastrophic review of the updated Samurai in Consumer Reports nearly killed the Samurai. If you're a gearhead Of A Certain Age like me, you might remember all the rollover-related Samurai jokes from the late 80s. It turns out that the Samurai's short wheelbase and relatively high center of gravity gave the little 4x4 a nasty tendency to roll over in turns even at sedate city speeds. Consumer Reports gave the Samurai its dreaded unacceptable rating, the jokes spread like wildfire, and sales plummeted. There was even a lawsuit that saw Suzuki sue CR that was eventually settled out of court in 2004.

Samurai sales never recovered, and despite some really nice upgrades, including a throttle-body fuel injection system in 1990, it was axed from Suzuki's lineup in 1995.

Today, 30 years after the last one was sold here in America, you can still pick up used Samurais in relatively good shape. They're not cheap — depending on the condition and any mods they'll set you back between $15,000 and $25,000 — but can you put a price on a real, live, road-legal Jimny?