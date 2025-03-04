Dodge Durango's 'Racetrack' Taillights Short Circuit Due To Water, Cost $2,000 To Replace: Lawsuit

A quick online search will show that Durango owners have had problems with the racetrack lights for years. Some owners have been giving instructions to others about how to drain the water from the light, which can be done but looks to be a lengthy process. Those that need to actually get the light replaced are in for a big repair bill, as just the lights by themselves are pricey. On the official Mopar parts website, the center tailgate lamp section will run you between $1,285 and $1,525 while the taillight on either side costs $684; the Mopar site has each piece on sale, and going through a wholesaler will save you a few hundred bucks on each part, but they're still expensive. From the looks of things, that's what owners are being charged for their repairs, too. Mopar Insiders says one Durango owner was quoted nearly $2,000 for the racetrack taillight replacement; another owner in Canada was quoted the same thing for the replacement light on their 2017 Durango, according to one owner forum.

So how exactly is water getting into the light in the first place? It looks like it's just bad manufacturing. According to those same owner forums, multiple posters say they were told by Dodge techs that the light isn't being sealed properly during the Durango's production. One owner detailed how his light assembly wasn't sealed at the top, which let water into the light and led to an electrical burning smell filling the cabin.