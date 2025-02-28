Florida Man Crashes Through A BMW Showroom After Being Denied An M4 CS Test Drive Because Of His Bad Credit

Speaking from my previous experience as a car salesman (over a decade ago now) people can say or do really stupid things if they get denied for a car they want because of bad credit. Some will act as if they didn't know they had bad credit, which used to piss me off because they came in and knowingly wasted my time, while others will say the dealer was the one that did something to make their credit bad. And some people can get so mad they're willing to damage both the car they were interested in and dealer property, as one man recently showed by crashing into a BMW dealer after being denied a test drive in an M4.

You probably won't be surprised, but this incident happened in Florida and comes to us by way of Gainesville, Florida's ABC 20, with Carscoops first alerting us to the story. Local authorities say 20-year-old Kevin Alexander Leiman went into BMW of Gainesville on February 25th; ABC says he was wanting to buy a "$110,000 M4," but thanks to a post on the Bimmerpost forum, we know the car in question was actually an M4 CS that's listed at $129,175. Leiman was stopped before he even got to touch the car, as the dealer required a credit check before the test drive, and Leiman didn't pass it. That set him off, and authorities say that he attempted to grab the keys to the M4 while he was leaving, but dealer employees stopped him.