MTA Is Trying To Use Smartphone AI To Spot Dangerous Subway Tracks

With 850 miles of track, the New York City Subway is the longest system in the country, and it's a monumental task to keep it anywhere close to fully functional. The MTA, the subway's operator, partnered with Google to experiment with more efficient and cost-effective ways to inspect tracks. The four-month trial utilized AI and off-the-shelf technology from Google Pixel smartphones.

Google's TrackInspect relies on the phone's suite of accelerometers, magnetometers, and gyroscopes, as well as additional microphones mounted to subway cars to feel and listen for track defects. The tech giant is confident that AI models can be trained to supplement the work of human inspectors. During the trial, TrackInspect was only eight percent less capable than a human. The big pitch is that TrackInspect can narrow the focus and reduce the workload of actual people. Wired reported: