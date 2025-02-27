At $8,500, Is This 1987 BMW 325e A Frugal Bargain?

Has it ever struck you as weird how invasive the English language is in other cultures? When traveling in places like Italy, it's jarring to encounter a traditional American STOP sign. That's the result of the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals, which standardized American-style stop signs in other parts of the world.

Another example of the English invasion is the use of 'I' in automotive language to designate fuel injection on German cars despite the fact that the German word for injection — Einspritzung — begins with the letter "E." If anyone didn't like E, they could use K since the full phrase "fuel injection" is Kraftstoffeinspritzung in German.

Regardless, that English interloping has given us venerable names like the VW GTI and BMW's seemingly infinite line of I-appended cars. You might notice, however, that today's 1987 325 doesn't have an I at the end of its model designation. It, in fact, has the more appropriate e, and while the engine is fuel injected, that e stands for eta, which brands this E30 as one of the efficiency lines of cars BMW released in the '80s as the company's response to U.S. demands for less fuel-hungry vehicles.