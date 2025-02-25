One day back in high school, I was walking down a popular main drag in my hometown when I heard someone yell my name. I looked around, locked eyes with a friend of mine who driving down the street and waved at her. She waved back, but as she was waving she failed to notice that traffic had come to a stop in front of her and she promptly rear-ended someone. Naturally, I ran away. She called me soon after and told me that nobody was hurt and that there was no damage so she got away with it, but to keep it secret so her family wouldn't find out. To this day I still think about the hysterical timing of hearing, "Logan! Haaaaaaay! SMASH"

What about you, dear Jalopnik audience? What's the dumbest car crash you've ever seen? It could be one that you were involved in or one that you watched from the sidelines. It doesn't have to be a serious crash — in fact I almost prefer to know that nobody got injured — but it's got to be a crash that you couldn't believe someone was silly enough to let happen. Sound off in the comments!