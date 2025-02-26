At $4,800, Is This 1985 Reliant Rialto A Reliable Deal?

Misidentified as a Robin in the ad, this Rialto is the model that bridged the Robin's bifurcated run. It's basically the same car, or at least fills the same niche. The basics are an 848 cc OHV four-cylinder engine making 40 horsepower and a four-speed manual gearbox driving a live axle suspended by cart springs in the back. A single wheel mounted on a pivoting mono-arm with a coil-over keeps the nose off the pavement and provides the steering, or at least what there is of it. This is all bolted to a square-section tube chassis and topped with a fiberglass body. As fitted, the Rialto can do 85 miles per hour, which must be terrifying.

According to the odd ad, this Rialto has been in a barn for some undisclosed amount of time, but it does have its import papers in order. It still wears its original UK B registration plates and, of course, has its steering and controls on the right. This is the Estate body style, which has a more upright rear end than the coupe, and offers more interior space as a result. The ad says it's all complete, although some of the parts seem to have been haphazardly thrown into the cabin, so they may need some sorting.

There are also some issues with the side glass in the back, which appears to either be busted on both sides or made up of aged-out plexiglass. Whatever, those will need to be addressed. So, too, will the spider hotel passing as the interior. On the plus side, nothing seems to be missing, save for the steering wheel hub, and everything looks nice and tidy under the bonnet. The ad claims the mileage to be 12K and the title status to be clean. No word is given on its running status or if it needs any mechanical refurbishment, however. The asking price is $4,800.