This Real Porsche 997 GT3 Race Car Is Running Lemons Down Under With A Korean Engine And Lots Of Ingenuity

Porsche is well known for building some of the greatest race cars in history, meticulously crafting its machines to take international victory on almost every stage motorsport visits. The German brand has more Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring wins than any other manufacturer, and its production-based GT3 series of racers have been dominating all kinds of privateer circuits for decades at this point. This, however, will be the first time one of Weissach's finest GT3s has ever competed in the low-buck "Lemons" series. (Note: Antipodean Lemons is not affiliated with the North American 24 Hours of Lemons series.)

When a grip of car geniuses in New Zealand stumbled upon a Porsche GT3 Cup in a junkyard with crash damage, they decided it was in their interest to bring the machine back to life. Porsche's lovely 3.6-liter flat six drivetrain was long gone, but they had a welder and probably a few pints of Speight's Original.

James Dawson

The budget for this low-buck racing series, as you probably know, is far below the cost to build a real GT3 race car drivetrain — by an order of ten. So how on earth would you power a GT3 race car without a big race team budget? Easy, grab a wrecked Ssangyong Actyon Sports and get to chopping.