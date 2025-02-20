Snow Storm Causes More Than 1,000 Crashes In North Carolina Just On Wednesday Alone

Winter storms swept through much of the South yesterday, and while the amount of snow dropped on North Carolina likely wouldn't have bothered areas of the U.S. that regularly see more snow, it was enough to cause more than 1,000 crashes throughout the state. One particularly bad wreck even caused a series of other collisions behind it, resulting in at least 53 cars being involved in "dozens of crashes," WRAL reports. While car wrecks are pretty common in the U.S., that figure is far higher than you'd expect on any given day. For comparison, the state reportedly only saw 185 wrecks the day before.

The 53-car pileup took place in Orange County on I-40 near the I-85 connector. A crash at 3:02 P.M. close to Exit 261 was followed 22 minutes later by another crash in the same location. According to local authorities, after the second wreck took place, a chain reaction of further collisions occurred. To make matters worse, two tractor-trailers jack-knifed on I-85 close to the same connector, backing up traffic even further. Then two other tractor-trailers crashed.

"I'm thankful to not be out there," Orange County resident Melissa Perry told WRAL. "My daughter was playing in the snow earlier and heard three really loud booms."