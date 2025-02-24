At $3,500, Would You Race To Buy This 1975 Fiat 128?

While it has a salvage title, today's Nice Price or No Dice Fiat has been stripped down and fitted exclusively for track duty. Let's determine if its price tag earns it the checkered flag or a DNF.

The seller of this Alitalia-liveried 1975 Fiat 128 two-door, states that, but for the lack of a driver, it would already be out on the track. With that in mind, let's see a show of hands; who among us is ready to grab our Nomex, don a balaclava and helmet, and be that driver?

Fiat's 1970s econobox is probably mostly forgotten by most who lived during the era, and is perhaps utterly unknown to those too young to have experienced disco firsthand. That's an unfortunate legacy as the 128 really is a watershed car, notable for introducing the now-ubiquitous transverse, end-on gearbox FWD drivetrain to the mass market. While it was initially only offered in two- and four-door form, the 128's tight suspension and quick steering also laid the groundwork for all hot hatches to come. That all makes it a solid choice for a racer, the specific purpose this car has already been tarted out to fulfill.

It may be too expensive for LeMons, but this is a perfect candidate for VARA, SCCA, or local Gymkhana events. The changes are thorough, including a stripped interior, full roll cage, secured windscreen and rear window, and a single racing bucket and five-point harness for the lucky pilot.