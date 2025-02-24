At $3,500, Would You Race To Buy This 1975 Fiat 128?
While it has a salvage title, today's Nice Price or No Dice Fiat has been stripped down and fitted exclusively for track duty. Let's determine if its price tag earns it the checkered flag or a DNF.
The seller of this Alitalia-liveried 1975 Fiat 128 two-door, states that, but for the lack of a driver, it would already be out on the track. With that in mind, let's see a show of hands; who among us is ready to grab our Nomex, don a balaclava and helmet, and be that driver?
Fiat's 1970s econobox is probably mostly forgotten by most who lived during the era, and is perhaps utterly unknown to those too young to have experienced disco firsthand. That's an unfortunate legacy as the 128 really is a watershed car, notable for introducing the now-ubiquitous transverse, end-on gearbox FWD drivetrain to the mass market. While it was initially only offered in two- and four-door form, the 128's tight suspension and quick steering also laid the groundwork for all hot hatches to come. That all makes it a solid choice for a racer, the specific purpose this car has already been tarted out to fulfill.
It may be too expensive for LeMons, but this is a perfect candidate for VARA, SCCA, or local Gymkhana events. The changes are thorough, including a stripped interior, full roll cage, secured windscreen and rear window, and a single racing bucket and five-point harness for the lucky pilot.
Decaled delight
On the outside, the car looks the part of a boy (or girl) racer, festooned with era-appropriate decals and sporting aero aids on the roof and boot lid. Other updates include a fuel cell and fire suppression system. Completing the picture, it wears vintage alloy wheels fitted with Hoosier Racing meats.
Under the hood, it gets a 1500 cc SOHC four and five-speed stick from a later X1/9, made possible by the ingenious versatility of the 128's drivetrain that it can be used in FWD or mid-engine RWD configurations with few modifications. The engine is monitored through a quartet of aftermarket gauges mounted to a cross member of the roll cage and limited to fuel, oil pressure, water temperature, and engine revs. Based on the shot of the driver's office, some cleanup of the car's wiring will likely be necessary.
A one-trick pony, but it's a FUN trick
Based on the replaced engine, racing kit, and salvage title, it's safe to say that this little Fiat's days of dicing it up in commuter traffic are long in the past. Its focus is now solely on the track, and the seller says it will come with a tow bar, making getting to that track a lot easier, should a suitable tow vehicle be available. It also will come with what the seller says is a "well stocked tool box and a good assortment of track gear," so adding the aforementioned driver might make this a turn-key endeavor.
This is a rare and somewhat unique opportunity to pick up a fun if admittedly, one-trick pony racing car. With a $3,500 asking price (including all the extra stuff), that makes it a cheap-seats option to do so as well. But is it cheap enough?
So...is it a nice price or a no dice?
Adding to the intrigue, the present owner states in the ad that, in lieu of cash, they are willing to entertain a trade for either a Chrysler Sebring or BMW 325 convertible, two very different classes of car and typically very rachet at this price point. Lacking either of those, even in our hypothetical decision-making, we'll stick to the potential of making it rain at the seller's set price point of $3,500.
What's your take on this Fiat racer at that asking? Does that feel like a deal to get some track time in without breaking the bank? Or does that price already have this 128 starting from the back of the pack?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
