What Legacy Car Name Would You Hate To See Revived On A Crossover?

All of the most culturally venerated cars can be recognized by their name alone. Virtually every American knows what a Corvette looks like and what a Beetle looks like, but as car companies push for higher and higher profits, some of these once-great model names are going from cool and iconic to watered-down, boring crossovers. Nissan did it with the Pathfinder, Chevrolet with the Blazer, Mitsubishi with the Eclipse Cross, Ford with the Mustang Mach-E, and most recently Acura announced the revival of the RSX in the form of, you guessed it, a crossover. Is nothing sacred anymore? That's what we want to hear from you: which legacy car name would you hate to see revived as a dull family crossover?

Crossovers are great options for most average car buyers. They offer an elevated seating position, spacious interior, and the security of all-wheel drive, but they aren't usually as dynamic to drive as sedans or wagons, they blend in with traffic and they're just kind of boring. The original Nissan Pathfinder and Chevy Blazer were both tough and capable body-on-frame SUVs that got reincarnated as tame and polite crossovers. The Ford Mustang and Mitsubishi Eclipse were once great names that exclusively denoted powerful two-door performance vehicles, but now both names are used for family hauling crossovers.

I think it would be especially tragic to see Buick revive the Roadmaster as a crossover. My answer comes from an irrational affinity for the '90s Buick Roadmaster and its gigantic size, uncompromising comfort, and, of course, the fact that it was a station wagon with an available V8. It was a last bastion of the American family wagon, and it was a hulking slab of body-on-frame Detroit iron that truly deserved the title of Roadmaster. I shudder to envision a world where the Roadmaster, the master or roads, is a boring old crossover like everything else on the road. What about you? What model would you absolutely hate to see revived or redesigned as yet another boring old crossover?