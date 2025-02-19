'Let Them Be Real' Swearing Expert Gordon Ramsay Is Right About F1's Swearing Ban
Formula One and its governing body, the FIA, are clamping down on drivers who misbehave, but the actions they're getting tough on aren't endangering lives. Instead, the FIA has decided that the biggest risk to global motorsport right now is foul-mouthed racing drivers. Now, foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsay has waded into the debate, calling on motorsport's governing body to let the drivers "be real."
F1 was in London last night to kick off the 2025 season, which will be the sport's 75th and is being treated as quite a big deal. To add a dash of pizzazz to proceedings, F1 hosted a swanky launch party to debut all 10 F1 cars that will race this year, and invited a whole host of famous faces down to watch the show.
One of those guests was Michelin star chef and renowned car fan Gordon Ramsay. During the event, host Jack Whitehall approached Ramsay to ask for his opinion on the swearing ban that's being enforced across motorsport, and his response really hit the nail on the head. Ramsay was asked "how important do you think it is, as role models, not to turn the airwaves blue with coarse language?" by the British comedian, and responded by saying:
"Come on Jack you're going to get me into trouble. Listen, I think it's an industry language. These athletes are pushing themselves to the extreme, so sometimes if it comes out then let them be real. Let it go! Come on, they are putting their life on the line, they're traveling over 200 miles an hour, so if the s**t hits the fan."
At this point, Ramsay's mic was cut and Whitehall quipped that he wouldn't be allowed back next year.
What is the FIA swearing ban?
In his remarks, Ramsay summed up the sentiment that has been shared by both drivers and fans in recent months as the FIA and F1 waged a war on the F word. The ban was first proposed last summer, when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem made his infamous "we're not rappers" comments.
Since then, the clampdown on un-sporting language has been fleshed out and F1 revealed that drivers could face bans of up to one month for bad language in press conferences and over team radio. So far, penalties have been handed out to four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, who was ordered to carry out community service, and the rules have even crept into the world of rally racing.
The clampdown on swearing in motorsport has highlighted a rift that's emerging between F1 fans and the sport's governing body. Decisions made over F1's management, race calendar and even the way grands prix are policed have all irritated motorsport fans in recent years, which may explain the response the FIA had when it was brought up during the F1 75 event in London last night.
What is the response from fans?
In a pause between team livery launches, F1 presenter Laura Winter took a moment to praise the work of marshals that keep race tracks safe and the FIA for its work managing the F1 circus while it traverses the globe.
The crowd's response to the mere mention of the FIA was far from positive. The governing body had one of the biggest boos of the night, perhaps only being topped by Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who took to the stage shortly after.
Clearly, fans and management aren't seeing eye-to-eye right now and while the swearing ban isn't the biggest issue facing the sport in 2025, it seems to have encapsulated the division between what fans expect from the sport and what its management wants. Here's hoping that a close fight for every race win this year will make everyone forget about all this unnecessary drama.