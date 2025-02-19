'Let Them Be Real' Swearing Expert Gordon Ramsay Is Right About F1's Swearing Ban

Formula One and its governing body, the FIA, are clamping down on drivers who misbehave, but the actions they're getting tough on aren't endangering lives. Instead, the FIA has decided that the biggest risk to global motorsport right now is foul-mouthed racing drivers. Now, foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsay has waded into the debate, calling on motorsport's governing body to let the drivers "be real."

F1 was in London last night to kick off the 2025 season, which will be the sport's 75th and is being treated as quite a big deal. To add a dash of pizzazz to proceedings, F1 hosted a swanky launch party to debut all 10 F1 cars that will race this year, and invited a whole host of famous faces down to watch the show.

One of those guests was Michelin star chef and renowned car fan Gordon Ramsay. During the event, host Jack Whitehall approached Ramsay to ask for his opinion on the swearing ban that's being enforced across motorsport, and his response really hit the nail on the head. Ramsay was asked "how important do you think it is, as role models, not to turn the airwaves blue with coarse language?" by the British comedian, and responded by saying:

"Come on Jack you're going to get me into trouble. Listen, I think it's an industry language. These athletes are pushing themselves to the extreme, so sometimes if it comes out then let them be real. Let it go! Come on, they are putting their life on the line, they're traveling over 200 miles an hour, so if the s**t hits the fan."

At this point, Ramsay's mic was cut and Whitehall quipped that he wouldn't be allowed back next year.