Prep Your Vehicle For Safe Holiday Travel With Continental's Limited-Time Deals On Tires
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tires are often entirely overlooked, and unfairly so. Even the best set of tires may not add any visual flair to your car, but the performance (and not to mention safety) benefits can't be understated. On a track, the right set of tires can result in seconds gained on a lap time, and in civilian lids, a nice set of rubber can reduce road noise, increase fuel economy, and decrease stopping distance when the weather gets sketchy or road hazards present themselves. In short, tires are important.
When you're shopping online for tires, Continental is one of the best and most reputable brands around. Continental sponsors a number of racing series, serves as the OEM tire for a number of different automakers, and has been around since 1871, before automobiles even existed. It got its start in Germany making rubberized coatings for horse-drawn carriage wheels. Needless to say, the company knows what it's doing when it comes to the space between your car and the pavement, and now is the perfect time to put a new set of Continental tires on your ride.
When you buy a full set of four tires between now and December 7, you can get a $110 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. If you use your Continental Tire Credit Card, that rebate is increased to $200. Check out all the details at the link below, or keep reading for a closer look at some of the tires covered in this limited-time holiday special.
Continental's gift for the holidays
We get it – tires are expensive, and this is an expensive time of the year. Fortunately, Continental is running a promotion during the holiday season to lessen that financial burden a bit. If you buy a set of four tires between now and December 7, you can get a $110 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. If you use your Continental Tire Credit Card, that rebate is increased to $200. This promotion covers everything from performance-oriented summer tires to more utilitarian all-seasons.
When it comes to performance tires, you may want to consider the ExtremeContact Sport^02. Continental describes this tire as an "ultra-performance tire for passenger cars. Ideal for both the street and track." It's also the preferred tire of BMW's Performance Driving School and AMG Driving Academy.
Another, more specialized, tire included in the promotion is the ContiPremium Contact 2. This is a tire designed for touring and long distances when the weather is nice – or if you live in a place where wintry roads aren't a thing. According to Continental, these tires are also equipped with Self-Supporting Runflat tech "designed with sturdy, reinforced sidewalls that help to support a vehicle's weight when the tires are deflated," offering added peace of mind whenever and wherever you drive.
A different tire for every need
Continental's limited-time promotion covers a wide array of options, including its TrueContact Tour tires. These all-season tires are designed with crossovers, electric vehicles, and sedans/wagons in mind. This tire even has an 80,000 mile warranty and is formulated with Continental's EcoPlus technology to help with your fuel economy (or electric vehicle range).
Another great option covered in Continental's current deal are the VikingContact 8 winter tires for larger SUVs and trucks. These tires are designed for maximum tire performance in the dead of winter, likely when you will need it most.
Continental's promotion lasts between now and December 7, so if you want to make sure your vehicle is ready for holiday travel or give the gearhead in your life the gift of a set of tires, now would be the perfect time. Or, if you want to spread a little bit of holiday cheer at the track with a set of performance tires for your BMW M3, Santa Claus probably wouldn't begrudge that either.