At $17,000, Is This LS-Swapped 2001 BMW M3 A Black Friday Bargain?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice M3 has a built LS V8 under the hood and a driver's seat that shows the wear and tear of someone having enjoyed the car for its intended purpose. Let's see if it's priced to spread that joy.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City tradition for over 100 years, an unofficial kickoff to the holiday season. This year, for the first time in the event's history, the parade has been postponed from Thanksgiving Day to tomorrow, Saturday, because the forecast called for heavy rain and wind. That storm could turn the record 100 inflatable cartoon characters into ballistic balloons, potentially endangering parade-goers who already braved the inclement weather.
Ha! Rank amateurs.
We had no such qualms about the weather in bringing you a slice of Thanksgiving cheer yesterday in the form of a tidy little classic 1973 Chevy Vega notchback. And it had a V8 under its hood! It also had a not-insubstantial $17,000 asking price, which didn't sit well with most of you. That price quickly racked up a massive 91% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.
Mea Culpa
Okay, I have to apologize to you all. We started this week with a BMW E46 M3, and now, here we are finishing it off with... a BMW E46 M3. Here's the thing, though: this car dovetails nicely, not only with Monday's near-stock coupe but also with yesterday's Chevy Vega, since both this 2001 BMW M3 convertible and the Vega have been recipients of a Chevy V8 engine swap and carry the exact same asking price. With its LS under the hood and a few other issues, this E46 is also over 20% cheaper than the Monday car.
Say what you will about engine swaps and sullying the purity of so excellent a car as an E46 M3, the reasons behind this particular car's heart transplant may actually make sense. After all, being a drop top, it's much less desirable as a track toy. Plus, it probably could be converted back to S54 status without much trouble should the LS prove too mortifying for the next owner.
I coulda had a V8
For the moment, however, it has a 5.3-liter LS V8, an engine that likely started life in a pickup or SUV before finding a new home here in this black-over-gray leather M3. It's not an unusual conversion, and the LS fits in the BMW's engine bay without much fuss. According to the ad, the engine drives the original BMW power steering pump, but an A/C compressor wasn't in the cards. That might make the BMW climate controls a bit wonky and make the open top a welcome feature for airflow.
The ad notes numerous internal and external engine updates, including an aggressive cam, aluminum heads, hardened internals, and a DOD/AFM delete. It runs a special ECU tuned by PCM of Mooresville, North Carolina, a company that specializes in GM engine tweaking.
Other conversion updates include a new high-performance clutch ahead of a ZF five-speed manual gearbox and strengthened rear subframe mounts. It all appears tidy and well put together, but the ad lacks details on how the car runs and rides, or even whether the original instruments function.
Use it and lose it
As for the car's looks, there are some plusses and minuses. Overall, it looks to be in solid shape with no body damage evident, a seemingly intact top, and the same Style 163M Cross Spoke alloys as we saw on Monday's car. Looking a bit more closely, as you would when considering buying something like this, a few issues stand out. Notably, the clear coat on the top of the rear bumper cap is fading significantly, and the leather on the driver's seat is also starting to give up the ghost. The rest of the upholstery appears to be in decent shape, with only minor scuffing on the passenger seat. The rear seats look like they've never been used at all.
Other things to note: the center console now houses a pair of add-on gauges, canted toward the driver. Those monitor engine coolant temperature and oil pressure. Above that sits a big screen infotainment unit that, hysterically, still has its protective plastic film intact. Per the ad, the car comes with a clean title. It also notes the mileage at 460, but doesn't explain when that count began.
The deal of the day?
This being Black Friday, one might expect to find a total door-buster bargain on tap for our consideration and judgment. The thing is, the way this all works is that you decide what's a bargain or not. You're in control. You're the final arbitrator of value. Use this power wisely.
With that in mind, let's now consider this LS-equipped M3's $17,000 asking price. See? That is exactly the same as yesterday's also V8-powered Vega. Which car would you rather have instead of $17K in your bank account? And yes, "neither" is an acceptable answer. For anyone with a wild hair about this Bimmer, though, would $17,000 be a fair price to pay for the car as it's presented in its ad? Or do the demerits (and lack of originality) make this a Black Friday deal you would pass up?
You decide!
Charlotte, North Carolina, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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