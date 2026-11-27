Today's Nice Price or No Dice M3 has a built LS V8 under the hood and a driver's seat that shows the wear and tear of someone having enjoyed the car for its intended purpose. Let's see if it's priced to spread that joy.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City tradition for over 100 years, an unofficial kickoff to the holiday season. This year, for the first time in the event's history, the parade has been postponed from Thanksgiving Day to tomorrow, Saturday, because the forecast called for heavy rain and wind. That storm could turn the record 100 inflatable cartoon characters into ballistic balloons, potentially endangering parade-goers who already braved the inclement weather.

Ha! Rank amateurs.

We had no such qualms about the weather in bringing you a slice of Thanksgiving cheer yesterday in the form of a tidy little classic 1973 Chevy Vega notchback. And it had a V8 under its hood! It also had a not-insubstantial $17,000 asking price, which didn't sit well with most of you. That price quickly racked up a massive 91% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.