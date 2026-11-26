According to its ad, today's Nice Price or No Dice Vega was once a door prize on the TV game show, "The Price Is Right." Today, it appears nicely restored and has a surprise SBC under its hood. Let's see if any of you are game to pay its asking price.

A common way to describe avoidance of an object or idea is the phrase "I wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole." The origin of this idiom remains unknown, but a similar, earlier phrase, "not to be handled with a pair of tongs," carries the same meaning. In 18th-century Great Britain, 10-foot was frequently substituted with "barge," as barge poles were typically long and thus offered reasonably remote poking opportunities.

I bring this all up because, based on the comments, the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia we looked at on Wednesday was a car that some of you wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole. That was because the car—and Alfa Romeo in general—carries a reputation for frustratingly frequent breakdowns and bank-account-bruising repairs. That being said, our Giulia's great looks, seemingly good condition, and $7,999 asking price proved a winning combination in the end. That's shown by the 70% 'Nice Price' win it received in the vote.