For me, the choice is a simple one. If I can have any new car for 40% off its MSRP, I'm heading to my local Acura dealership, waking up the salesperson and leaving with a new Integra Type S. With an MSRP of $55,295 including destination, the Integra Type S already isn't a bad deal. I know some people will say it's too expensive, but they don't know what the hell they're talking about and clearly haven't driven it or looked at the rest of the automotive landscape

In any case, lopping 40% off of that brings the car's price to just $33,177, and I genuinely cannot fathom a better deal in the entire automotive world than spending 33 grand on an ITS. Santa, if you're real, this is what I want this year. I don't want a free one, that's too greedy, but I want one I could theoretically afford. Pretty please.

That's enough out of me, though. How about you all drop on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car you'd buy with a 40% Black Friday discount?