What Car Would You Buy With A 40% Off Black Friday Deal?
It's Black Friday, which means the deals are flowing, and if you're like me (a lunatic), it means you're at your local mall — not really to shop, but to people-watch instead. However, even while I'm looking at the crowd of kooks around me, I can't help but notice the absolutely fantastic deals some stores are offering up. It's not uncommon to see things marked down 10%, 20%, 30% or maybe even 40% from their original price, and that's what has led me to today's question.
I want to know what new car you'd buy with a 40% off Black Friday deal. Yes, I know some automakers will run promotional events on Black Friday and through the holiday season, but the deals never come close to a 40% off doorbuster. That's why today we're daring to dream, daring to imagine, daring to bask in the light of American consumerism and the hunt for a good deal.
My choice
For me, the choice is a simple one. If I can have any new car for 40% off its MSRP, I'm heading to my local Acura dealership, waking up the salesperson and leaving with a new Integra Type S. With an MSRP of $55,295 including destination, the Integra Type S already isn't a bad deal. I know some people will say it's too expensive, but they don't know what the hell they're talking about and clearly haven't driven it or looked at the rest of the automotive landscape
In any case, lopping 40% off of that brings the car's price to just $33,177, and I genuinely cannot fathom a better deal in the entire automotive world than spending 33 grand on an ITS. Santa, if you're real, this is what I want this year. I don't want a free one, that's too greedy, but I want one I could theoretically afford. Pretty please.
That's enough out of me, though. How about you all drop on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car you'd buy with a 40% Black Friday discount?