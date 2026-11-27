When we first drove the Mustang Shelby GT500KR back in 2020, we called it a preposterous 760-horsepower daily drivable monster. The funny thing is, this currently listed monster on Bring a Trailer has been modified to produce an even more preposterous 900 horsepower.

Shelby American produced a limited-run of factory-made special-edition GT500KRs as part of Shelby American's 60th-anniversary celebration. Those cars got a 60th-anniversary badge and were dubbed King of the Road. — hence the KR tacked on to the model name.

The GT500KR received a number of modifications to differentiate it from the standard GT500, including the supercharger and intercooler, upgraded adjustable springs and revised sway bars, and big Brembo brakes – specifically, six- and four-piston (front and rear, respectively) stoppers with ventilated rotors. Shelby offers the body kit and tuning to owners of 2020-22 GT500KRs for $54,495. But it was only open to 60 cars for the 2020 model year (a total of 225 over a three-year period), making this a very rare Mustang indeed.