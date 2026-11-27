2020 Shelby GT500KR With 21,000 Miles Is Ready To Terrify With 900-HP Supercharged 5.2-Liter Predator V8
When we first drove the Mustang Shelby GT500KR back in 2020, we called it a preposterous 760-horsepower daily drivable monster. The funny thing is, this currently listed monster on Bring a Trailer has been modified to produce an even more preposterous 900 horsepower.
Shelby American produced a limited-run of factory-made special-edition GT500KRs as part of Shelby American's 60th-anniversary celebration. Those cars got a 60th-anniversary badge and were dubbed King of the Road. — hence the KR tacked on to the model name.
The GT500KR received a number of modifications to differentiate it from the standard GT500, including the supercharger and intercooler, upgraded adjustable springs and revised sway bars, and big Brembo brakes – specifically, six- and four-piston (front and rear, respectively) stoppers with ventilated rotors. Shelby offers the body kit and tuning to owners of 2020-22 GT500KRs for $54,495. But it was only open to 60 cars for the 2020 model year (a total of 225 over a three-year period), making this a very rare Mustang indeed.
$127,895 direct from Shelby
We don't know what this GT500KR will cost when the gavel finally drops on this auction, but the original pricer was $127,895 for the direct-from-Shelby version. So the final price likely won't be cheap — especially for a Mustang.
Thinking about this another way, though, it's a deeply modified, 900-horsepower machine that can likely keep up with expensive supercars from the likes of Porsche or Ferrari. And Shelby American didn't just bolt on parts. They claim that they worked closely with Whipple to develop a 3.8-liter capacity supercharger with a larger throttle body, cold air intake, and a revised pulley system, as well as a multi-core intercooler. Shelby also made certain the car would pass emissions across the U.S.
Shelby American also worked directly with Ford on the carbon fiber hood – the side vents suck heat from the exhaust manifold to prevent heat soak from robbing the V8 of power. Forged 6061-T6 aluminum wheels were specifically developed for this version of the Shelby GT500KR, too, and buyers could get them in either brushed silver or gloss black. The black looks sweet, but I think this car would look equally special with silver rims. As befits a street racer, this Mustang gets Recaro front buckets in red-and-black leather, with grippy Alcantara side bolsters.
You can always have a Shelby Mustang with even more power
There aren't very many comps for the GT500KR, so setting expectations for the price is a bit tough. A few older models from the 1968 run have sold for well over $200,000, as have a few low-mileage versions of the most modern KR. A 592-mile example of the 2022 KR was bid recently to $153,000, but it didn't sell. Maybe the KR's sibling, the Code Red, could lend a bit of perspective.
In 2022, Shelby also brought back the twin-turbo Code Red with 1,300 horsepower and made just 30 examples. That car cost $209,995 when it was new, and it wasn't street legal, so you'd need a very big wallet and track access to enjoy it. To make that much power, Shelby swapped the supercharger for twin turbochargers. It also gave the car a unique, dual-fuel feed so it can run on racing octane as well as E85. A Code Red was also up for auction on Bring a Trailer recently, and it was bid up to $282,500 — but that didn't meet the seller's reserve.
You want a 2020 GT500KR with 900 horsepower to drive, though, not to be parked in a collection like that 226-mile Code Red most likely has been. And you can't street drive the Code Red. This car hits the sweet spot for insane power that's still usable, and no matter what price it goes for, this GT500KR should be driven. With 21,000 miles already on the clock, that's the sort of treatment it deserves.