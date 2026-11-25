An old British white guy is back at the helm of the biggest car television program in the world. "Top Gear" will return to filming in 2027 with legendary presenter chef Gordon Ramsay as its new figurehead. The show has been through some fraught years recently, with dozens of presenters coming and going since the Clarkson/Hammond/May trio were forced to scarper off to Amazon's Grand Tour over a decade ago. Ramsay has been a staple of international television cookery since his Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares shows hit the airwaves in 2004. The three-star Michelin chef has had a part in 24 different television programs, largely focused on the food prep and hospitality industries, while his restaurant group owns some 24 international locations. He's famous, is what I'm saying.

"Top Gear" has been off the air since the most recent run with hosts Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness fizzled out in 2022. My personal favorite era was the 2018-2019 run, with Harris showing off his skills opposite Rory Reid and Matt LeBlanc. There's no word yet as to who will complete the on-screen personality roster with Ramsay, but he'll probably have pretty good chemistry with just about anybody they pick. The sixty-year-old star is getting on a bit in years, but he seems to be able to chop it up and chew the fat with just about anyone. He's been a charismatic and over-the-top TV guy for decades, and knows what makes a show interesting.

While filming begins next year, the show won't hit the airwaves until 2028, so we still have some time until we can see just what this guy has in store for us. Surely, it'll include some international travel, jovial competition, on-track action with The Stig, and stars in reasonably priced cars. Hopefully at least one of Ramsay's co-presenters is too young to receive a pension, eh?