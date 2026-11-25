'Top Gear' Returns With Head Chef Gordon Ramsay At The Wheel
An old British white guy is back at the helm of the biggest car television program in the world. "Top Gear" will return to filming in 2027 with legendary presenter chef Gordon Ramsay as its new figurehead. The show has been through some fraught years recently, with dozens of presenters coming and going since the Clarkson/Hammond/May trio were forced to scarper off to Amazon's Grand Tour over a decade ago. Ramsay has been a staple of international television cookery since his Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares shows hit the airwaves in 2004. The three-star Michelin chef has had a part in 24 different television programs, largely focused on the food prep and hospitality industries, while his restaurant group owns some 24 international locations. He's famous, is what I'm saying.
"Top Gear" has been off the air since the most recent run with hosts Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness fizzled out in 2022. My personal favorite era was the 2018-2019 run, with Harris showing off his skills opposite Rory Reid and Matt LeBlanc. There's no word yet as to who will complete the on-screen personality roster with Ramsay, but he'll probably have pretty good chemistry with just about anybody they pick. The sixty-year-old star is getting on a bit in years, but he seems to be able to chop it up and chew the fat with just about anyone. He's been a charismatic and over-the-top TV guy for decades, and knows what makes a show interesting.
While filming begins next year, the show won't hit the airwaves until 2028, so we still have some time until we can see just what this guy has in store for us. Surely, it'll include some international travel, jovial competition, on-track action with The Stig, and stars in reasonably priced cars. Hopefully at least one of Ramsay's co-presenters is too young to receive a pension, eh?
Gordon Ramsay's car guy credentials
"Top Gear" has had some pretty awful fits and starts over the last decade plus, as the BBC has tried to fit in some non-standard car show presenters. The worst of which was almost assuredly radio DJ and producer Chris Evans, who helmed the show in 2016 despite having severe motion sickness and knowing next to nothing about cars. Ramsay, to his credit, is a massive car fanatic. He follows F1 religiously, is frequently seen on the grid before races, and recently competed in the celebrity Lego karting race ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Gordon's collection includes millions of quid worth of Ferraris, McLarens, Porsches, Astons, Land Rovers, and more. Apparently he is frequently seen at Brands Hatch driving his BAC Mono track weapon, which certainly endears me to his sensibilities. He has said that his love of the Ferrari brand was inspired by the TV show Magnum P.I., and he has owned dozens of cars from the brand, including a pair of LaFerrari (coupe and Aperta), an SP2, an SP3, an 812 Superfast, an F12 Tour de France, and more.
Ramsay was a guest on the old Top Gear (when they still had the Cool Wall in the studio) during the first season of the show's original run, airing on December 22 of 2002, back when he was still in his 30s. He had some amusing anecdotes, especially about cooking with car engine. When he took the old Suzuki Liana out around the Dunsfold test track, he looked pretty darn competitive on a dry day. In the end he put down a 1-minute 50-second lap, which tied him with Jeremy Clarkson's best, and just a tick shy of Jay Kay's board leading spot.
Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Ramsay as presenter, and who you think the BBC should pair with Ramsay for the best results. Are you excited about Top Gear's return? Do you think it'll stick around for a while with Gordon at the helm? I just hope it's good. There hasn't been any good car television lately!