As seems to be a developing trend amongst automotive museums, another place that displayed some pretty excellent cars is slated to close its doors at the end of the year. We'll definitely mourn the loss of another museum, but it's also worth noting the opportunity it's presented: some excellent cars are up for auction now, including an eclectic stash of micro cars awaiting your purchase.

Last month, Tuscon Auto Museum of Tuscon, Arizona, shared it was closing its doors after 15 years of operation. It's not a particularly long-standing museum, but the museum's director, Otton Suarez, told KGUN 9 that it had drawn visitors from around the state and around the globe. It's promoted as a "living museum" — in which all of its vehicles are kept in roadworthy, running shape. This is important to note, since after its closing at the end of 2026, the museum's collection is slated to hit the auction block at Kruse Auctions on January 28.

Among the cars being sold off are the official Batmobiles used in the 1992 film Batman Returns, an open-wheeled race car used in the 2000 film "Charlie's Angels," many of the usual suspect enthusiast cars like a '54 Corvette, as well as unique cars that even car enthusiasts would classify as a bit weird. Ever seen the three-wheeled 1948 Davis Divan? Likely not, since the Davis going up for auction is one of 13 ever made.

Where it gets really interesting, though, is with the auctions's specific Micro Car category. The museum's auction includes several friend-shaped, fun, and rare tiny cars that are looking for homes.