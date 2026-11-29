One Man's Closing Car Museum Could Be A Boon To Your Micro Car Collection
As seems to be a developing trend amongst automotive museums, another place that displayed some pretty excellent cars is slated to close its doors at the end of the year. We'll definitely mourn the loss of another museum, but it's also worth noting the opportunity it's presented: some excellent cars are up for auction now, including an eclectic stash of micro cars awaiting your purchase.
Last month, Tuscon Auto Museum of Tuscon, Arizona, shared it was closing its doors after 15 years of operation. It's not a particularly long-standing museum, but the museum's director, Otton Suarez, told KGUN 9 that it had drawn visitors from around the state and around the globe. It's promoted as a "living museum" — in which all of its vehicles are kept in roadworthy, running shape. This is important to note, since after its closing at the end of 2026, the museum's collection is slated to hit the auction block at Kruse Auctions on January 28.
Among the cars being sold off are the official Batmobiles used in the 1992 film Batman Returns, an open-wheeled race car used in the 2000 film "Charlie's Angels," many of the usual suspect enthusiast cars like a '54 Corvette, as well as unique cars that even car enthusiasts would classify as a bit weird. Ever seen the three-wheeled 1948 Davis Divan? Likely not, since the Davis going up for auction is one of 13 ever made.
Where it gets really interesting, though, is with the auctions's specific Micro Car category. The museum's auction includes several friend-shaped, fun, and rare tiny cars that are looking for homes.
Italian elegance and French practicality
For instance, look at this beautiful 1959 Autobianchi Bianchina and tell me it is not love at first sight, especially with its dark cabrio top and tasteful chrome accents. The only other micro car that may give it a run in the "tiny but elegant" category is the 1966 Goggomobile TS250. The purple visor set over the windshield is a unique and vibrant touch. There's also this rare gem, the beautiful 1959 King Fuldamobil, of which only 422 were made.
If you're not ailed by claustrophobia and aim for practical, but weird micro machines, you may want to look at these French examples: the 1976 William Cyclo, and 1975 ACOMA Mini Comtesse. Both boxy and somewhat irregular in shape, the ACOMA gets an extra fun-but-weird point for its one gullwing door. Just one. It's on the driver's left side. Or there's a newer-built and electrified Peel 50.
Amongst the tiny offerings from the German marques, there's of course a couple of standard-issue BMW Isettas. If you're looking for something completely out-of-the-box, the 1961 Messerschmitt KR200 with its bubble top provides an open cockpit view for both passengers while you fly on the ground via three wheels.
Of the 74 vehicles hitting the block for the January 28 auction, 18 are micro cars, including the above-pictured adorable, and working Daihatsu Hijet Fire Truck. If the micro cars haven't entirely won you over, maybe the fact that every car in this auction is offered without reserve might.