At $7,999, Is This 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia A Beautiful Bargain?
The 1970s band Nazareth warned us that Love Hurts. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Alfa Romeo has looks that could make you fall in love, but also a brand reputation for tempestuousness that might cause pain — financial and otherwise. Let's find out if this one is priced to make that pain hurt so good.
Legend has it that, though the execs at Land Rover tasked company stylist David Bache with designing the bodywork of the in-development Range Rover, they were so taken with the styling of the engineering mules that, with minor tweaks, that became the truck's first and final design.
The 1987 Range Rover Classic we looked at on Tuesday differed from that original design with a modified grille and, more importantly, four doors, as the earlier two-door model was never offered for sale in the U.S. Our Range Rover was claimed to have been restored, and while there remained some boogers under its desk, it did look to be in serviceable overall shape. That wasn't enough to get the vast majority of you on board with the idea of spending the $28,850 the seller asked for its sale. Ultimately, that price fell in a 93% 'No Dice' loss.
Bellissima
I'd like to get one thing out of the way up front: I find today's 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia incredibly good-looking, with no bad angles from which to view it. I mention that because my prose describing the car might be a bit biased by the siren's song of the car's Helen-of-Troy-build-a-big-horse-beat-up-the-Trojans level of good looks.
Of course, like Helen's legendary beauty and the battles fought by suitors for the opportunity to awkwardly sit at her knee and stare stupidly into her limpid pool eyes, owning an Alfa Romeo of any ilk could lead to devastation.
Still, those perfect lines...
Alfa had to get the Giulia's looks just right, a necessity that went so far as to delay the car's launch. Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne kept rejecting designs Alfa's internal Centro Stile Alfa Romeo designers offered during the car's development, claiming they weren't good-looking enough. Why Alfa didn't go the route of having a design house like Pininfarina pen the car is a mystery, although traditionally Alfa handled saloon styling in-house while farming out coupes to such esteemed external designers, so there's that.
MultiAir
Regardless, Alfa got the Giulia's looks right, and didn't screw up the car's underpinnings either. Rolling on a then-new RWD platform developed with oversight by Ferrari engineer Philippe Krief, the Giulia has the goods to compete with the likes of BMW's 3 Series and Audi A4 when the roads get bendy. It's a testament to how good the basic chassis is that it can perform competently with this base four-cylinder model and, with notable tweaks, also with the monster 500-horsepower V6 Quadrifoglio.
Our car has the 1,995cc DOHC MultiAir four under the hood. With variable valve timing and an intercooled turbocharger, that makes an astounding 280 hp and 306 pound-feet of torque. Matched to that engine is a ZF 8HP50 8-speed automatic transmission that powers the rear wheels. While AWD was offered on this model, this car's RWD layout is simpler to maintain and lighter, offering better performance and fuel economy.
According to the ad, this Giulia has 75,000 miles on the clock and, remarkable for any Alfa, especially a first-year model that may still be suffering teething pains, it is claimed to suffer no issues whatsoever. Did I mention it's also really good-looking?
Lean, mean, and ever-so clean
Having established that this is a very attractive car, it's also in very good shape. The pictures in the ad support the seller's claim that it's "well kept," as the Silverstone Gray Metallic paint appears to have no dents, and the darker gray factory alloys show no evidence of curb rash.
This being an entry-level model and with the ad's limited description, the seating surfaces are likely vinyl rather than leather. Some wood on the console warms up the space in an otherwise Germanic, all-black (even the Alfa badge) interior.
That's not to say that the car is parsimoniously equipped, as it has all the basic comfort and convenience features one might expect on a reasonably modern car. Those include power windows, locks, seats and mirrors, dual-zone climate control with eyeball vents for the back seats, and a center stack screen for infotainment and the backup camera display. There's also cruise control, auto headlamps... You name it, it's likely got it.
Per the seller, the car presents in excellent condition, has a clean title, and drives perfectly. What more could one want?
How low can you go?
Well, I'm sure one thing we could all ask for is a car that's free and can navigate to a leprechaun's pot of gold when asked. There are certain things we can't have, no matter how much we want them.
This car isn't free, but its $7,999 asking price is a recent reduction from $8,500, and it makes one wonder: just how scared are people about buying a decade-old, out-of-warranty Alfa that even that slightly higher price seemingly couldn't get a nibble?
Naturally, you'll suss it out in the comments and, ultimately, judge it in the vote. With that in mind, what's your take on this base-but-far-from-basic Giulia and that new, lower $7,999 asking price? Is that a handsome deal on this beauty of a car? Or, even at that modest amount, could buying this Alfa get ugly real fast?
You decide!
San Diego, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Patrick Li for the hookup!
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