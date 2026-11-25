The 1970s band Nazareth warned us that Love Hurts. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Alfa Romeo has looks that could make you fall in love, but also a brand reputation for tempestuousness that might cause pain — financial and otherwise. Let's find out if this one is priced to make that pain hurt so good.

Legend has it that, though the execs at Land Rover tasked company stylist David Bache with designing the bodywork of the in-development Range Rover, they were so taken with the styling of the engineering mules that, with minor tweaks, that became the truck's first and final design.

The 1987 Range Rover Classic we looked at on Tuesday differed from that original design with a modified grille and, more importantly, four doors, as the earlier two-door model was never offered for sale in the U.S. Our Range Rover was claimed to have been restored, and while there remained some boogers under its desk, it did look to be in serviceable overall shape. That wasn't enough to get the vast majority of you on board with the idea of spending the $28,850 the seller asked for its sale. Ultimately, that price fell in a 93% 'No Dice' loss.