Back in the '80's my uncle had a farm that I would go work/play on in the summer. My uncle and cousins had just gotten four ATC200 three wheelers that Spring and my cousins and I were all super excited to race 'em all over the farm that summer. I get up there right after school ends and immediately we're off riding through ditches, bombing across fields and having a blast. The big red barn on the farm was at the top of a steep hill with a gravel drive up to and around it. We'd practice to screaming up the gravel drive and as it leveled out, use the negative G-force to whip the tail out into a lurid slide/drift all the way around the barn. On the other side of the barn was the Milking House, so you'd carry the slide between the two buildings with the echo of the screaming 4 stroke bouncing off the walls. Gaining confidence in this technique, we would just continually elevate the speed. First getting air at the top of the hill, then starting the slide later and eventually clipping apexes and throwing gravel everywhere. This abruptly came to an end when I came up the hill the fastest I'd ever gone, got a late start in my slide, went way too wide and clipped the front corner of the milking house on the other side of the barn. The rear axle of the ATC snapped, throwing me over the bars into the side of the milking house and onto the gravel in a heap. This led to the saying in our family, "that boy couldn't hit the broad side of a barn, but sure can nail a milking house!"