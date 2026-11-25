These Are The Non-Car Vehicles You've Crashed
Crashing a car is a nightmare of physics, emotion and bodily injury. The seriousness of the forces involved rarely make for a funny story. Luckily, these stories are not that. Earlier this week we asked you what vehicles you've crashed that were not cars, and it's clear some of you had childhoods built on survivor bias. Well, I, for one, am glad you survived ditching mountain bikes off of mountains and crashing lawnmowers into houses. Not just because you're still alive but, most importantly, you're alive and contributing to Jalopnik. That's right, you're still here for a very good reason.
Unsurprisingly, the Honda ATC makes multiple appearances in the comments section. Those three-wheeled off-roading vehicles are up their with lawn darts in the damage they caused Gen Xers. They were eventually banned in the U.S. because of the carnage. But you don't need to buy a dangerous vehicle to make it dangerous. Other interesting entries: a gas grill, a horse and a homemade go-kart.
Man, they really don't make them like these vehicles anymore, and thank god.
Ah, to have the poorly monitored, improvised childhood as horser68
Just remembered the weirdest thing I've crashed.
An air mattress.
My dad had some land in West Virginia. There was a tiny river there and it had some very mild rapids that were more of a ford than a rapids, because it was no more than a foot deep. My sister and I would inflate air mattresses and ride them down the "rapids" normally joined by a dog riding a surfboard that was just a piece of foam shaped like one. Most of the time, the dog made the rapids fine, while my sister and I would run into rocks and the like with the air mattresses. Normally after a week of running the rapids, the air mattresses would be completely ruined by running into branches and sharp rocks.
and
Growing up, dad got a riding lawnmower (Sears 10 hp). Dad morphed it into also being a snow plow with weights on the rear wheels, a homemade plow and a lever to lift and lower it. We had it for years and we took absolutely no care of it other than making sure it had oil before we cranked it up.
One day, it went missing. By this time, it was at peak jank, with a pull starter, blades that never stopped and an uneven deck that was set to dang near chopping up the roots of the grass. It didn't take Columbo to figure how where it was, as we traced a scalped path through many neighbors' lawns and to the river about 1/2 mile away, where the path of 5 O-clock shadow grass ended and the river began. Some drunk teenager discovered that the brake pedal was disconnected, but didn't discover the way to stop it was to drop it into low gear and turn off the engine.
From hoser68
Nothing transforms a fun Dad like watching his kid eat it
oh jeez, that's a list. Dirt bikes of all sizes, same with quads a trike or two, several flavours of boat including a canoe (that shoal jumped in front of me!) but probably the most memorable, or at least the most story worthy is the scooter my buddies dad rented for us when we went on a joint family vacation to Cancun back in the late 90s.
he rented four, two for me and my friend, one for him and one for the older brother and we went ripping around Playa Langosta the way three teens and an adult that branded himself the 'fun' dad could. Getting progressively dumber and riskier as the afternoon wore on. Eventually as the rental time was running out we decided to make a race of it and I was confident enough after a few hours of pinning that little 50cc Honda that I figured I could lean it like a race bike around a corner.
I could not and luckily came away with it with minimal road rash and a big ol bruise on my shoulder.
The scooter was not so lucky, nor was the magazine stand it slid into. Fortunately insurance had been purchased, unfortunately fun dad was not so fun the remaining days of the trip
From JaredOfLondon
Rocked it
I've had my share of mountain bike crashes. The most recent bad one was on a slightly downhill rock field (a bunch of bowling ball sized boulders packed into the trail for 60 feet as a technical feature).
I was going a little too fast, got off the proper line, and went down on my side. Normally this wouldn't be a big deal except rock fields are not very forgiving.
I cracked a couple of ribs which was problematic in that this trail didn't have any short cuts out so I had to ride another 8 miles or so in not very good condition as it was very painful to breathe.
I was sore for a couple months. I also learned to no longer judge NFL QBs who wear flack jackets to protect their ribs. Most painful injury I've ever had. You just have to gut it out.
From Factoryhack
Those infamous Honda ATCs
Back in the '80's my uncle had a farm that I would go work/play on in the summer. My uncle and cousins had just gotten four ATC200 three wheelers that Spring and my cousins and I were all super excited to race 'em all over the farm that summer. I get up there right after school ends and immediately we're off riding through ditches, bombing across fields and having a blast. The big red barn on the farm was at the top of a steep hill with a gravel drive up to and around it. We'd practice to screaming up the gravel drive and as it leveled out, use the negative G-force to whip the tail out into a lurid slide/drift all the way around the barn. On the other side of the barn was the Milking House, so you'd carry the slide between the two buildings with the echo of the screaming 4 stroke bouncing off the walls. Gaining confidence in this technique, we would just continually elevate the speed. First getting air at the top of the hill, then starting the slide later and eventually clipping apexes and throwing gravel everywhere. This abruptly came to an end when I came up the hill the fastest I'd ever gone, got a late start in my slide, went way too wide and clipped the front corner of the milking house on the other side of the barn. The rear axle of the ATC snapped, throwing me over the bars into the side of the milking house and onto the gravel in a heap. This led to the saying in our family, "that boy couldn't hit the broad side of a barn, but sure can nail a milking house!"
and
I crashed a Honda ATC when I was maybe 11 or 12 years old. Going way too fast in a large horse pasture when I hit a large dip. Flipped me over, and I'm lucky it didn't land on me. Walked away with a black eye and some scrapes and bruises. 0/10 – do not recommend.
and
Gen X survivor checking in: if you haven't flipped or nearly paralyzed yourself with a Honda 3-wheeler ATC, you're not really one of us.
From Black Mac and cdoggyd and BuddyS and others (so many others)
Leave turning left to the professionals
My dad built me a homemade go-kart with a 5-hp Briggs & Stratton engine. This was no professional shifter kart chassis. It's exactly what you envision when you think "homemade." Only the right rear wheel was powered. We would take it to the local elementary school on weekends because it had a really large asphalt playground out back and no gates. I'd rip laps for a while until I got tired and we'd go home.
I always went clockwise around the lot. Then one day, I decided I wanted to turn left like my heroes in NASCAR. I got a nice lesson in centrifugal force with the powered wheel now on the inside. It pushed me wide and I hit the curb that separated the asphalt lot with the grass field. I did my best Tony Hawk impression as I did a curb grind for several feet on the floor of the cart. What really stood out to me later is that luckily it happened where it did and not the other side of the lot which would have submarined me under a metal bench face first.
From Michael Tonelli
Maybe learn to brake?
There isn't anything that moves I probably haven't crashed. Motorcycles, boats, 4 wheelers, snowmobiles, sleds, coaster wagons, bicycles, wheelbarrows, gas grill, and more. Even hit the house with a lawn mower. I learned a zero steer mower sometimes has "zero" steer on wet grass.
From Old Guy
A true survivor
Raleigh Chopper. Tore-off a toenail (riding true 1969 style – barefoot in bellbottoms) and broke a tooth. Good times!
From DieselWagonGoon
With its hoof, yes
does a horse count?
if yes, a horse
From STR86
The deadliest game
Golf carts are my greatest fear in the world because I watched too many camp counselors drive them like demo derby cars. More than once I saw someone try to do a J-turn on one and roll it over and I was certain I just watched someone die.
From Clare