What Vehicles Have You Crashed That Aren't Cars?
Crashing cars is bad, and you shouldn't do it. Of course, that doesn't necessarily stop everyone, especially in the U.S., but generally speaking, here at Jalopnik we encourage you to keep your car un-crashed. You can probably imagine some hypothetical never-going-to-happen-in-real-life scenario, most likely ripped from an action movie, where crashing your car is good. But if you haven't been Taken by now, you probably aren't worth kidnapping.
Then again, cars aren't the only things you can crash. There's a world of vehicles out there that aren't cars. And yes, trucks and SUVs count as cars. If we wanted to hear the story about the time you crashed your truck, this question would be, "What's your scariest truck crash story?" Which could be interesting, but that would also be a bummer, and Mondays are already big enough bummers on their own. At least as long as you aren't part of the ownership class.
It's just one house
But I digress. Back to the question at hand. Thankfully, I don't have many interesting stories about wrecks where I was the one driving, and getting that TBI was a real bummer. But the first time I ever rode a dirt bike, I did hit a house. I had been a bicycle rider more or less my entire life, and the way my mom talked about the front brake, you would have thought bikes were designed to kill you. So the general dirtbike riding wasn't too hard, but I just wasn't sure about the everything other than going in a straight line.
I'm not going to name and shame, but I would also like to point out that the friend teaching me to ride gave me very confusing instructions, so I mostly had to figure it out on my own. And that's how I found myself headed toward the broad side of his parents' brick ranch-style house. I panicked but couldn't find the rear brake with my foot, and I sure as heck didn't want to touch the front brake and go flying. I can't remember exactly what happened after that, but I did hit his house. At about 1 mph, but I still hit it.
What about you? What's non-car vehicles have you crashed that are worth telling a story about? Whatever they are, be sure to tell us down in the comments.