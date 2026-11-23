But I digress. Back to the question at hand. Thankfully, I don't have many interesting stories about wrecks where I was the one driving, and getting that TBI was a real bummer. But the first time I ever rode a dirt bike, I did hit a house. I had been a bicycle rider more or less my entire life, and the way my mom talked about the front brake, you would have thought bikes were designed to kill you. So the general dirtbike riding wasn't too hard, but I just wasn't sure about the everything other than going in a straight line.

I'm not going to name and shame, but I would also like to point out that the friend teaching me to ride gave me very confusing instructions, so I mostly had to figure it out on my own. And that's how I found myself headed toward the broad side of his parents' brick ranch-style house. I panicked but couldn't find the rear brake with my foot, and I sure as heck didn't want to touch the front brake and go flying. I can't remember exactly what happened after that, but I did hit his house. At about 1 mph, but I still hit it.

What about you? What's non-car vehicles have you crashed that are worth telling a story about? Whatever they are, be sure to tell us down in the comments.