We've been raving about the ridiculously entertaining on-track comparison tests performed by the Japanese video series Best Motoring for over a decade now, but I stumbled into a gaping rabbit hole over the weekend and binged as many episodes as possible, so it's fresh on my mind. If you're unfamiliar with the work of Best Motoring, it was a Japanese car magazine and video series that ran for 24 years between 1987 and 2011, most famous for its hardcore on-track comparison tests. These tests put professional racing drivers into a lineup of several different competing road cars and set them on a five-lap battle, consistently coming within millimeters of disaster while pushing the limits in cars that often would never otherwise be used on a track.

It's always great fun to watch, and the latest upload is no exception. It pits six 1998 midsize sporty family sedans against each other: the JDM Honda Accord SiR, Nissan Primera Camino Te-V, Mazda Capella Zi-R, Volkswagen Passat 1.8T, Audi A6 2.8 Quattro, and Mercedes-Benz E320. None of these cars are the first names that come to mind when it comes to track day heroes, but that doesn't stop the Best Motoring team from driving the snot out of them.