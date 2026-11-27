1998 Family Sedans Get Pushed To Their Limits On Track In The Latest 'Best Motoring' Episode
We've been raving about the ridiculously entertaining on-track comparison tests performed by the Japanese video series Best Motoring for over a decade now, but I stumbled into a gaping rabbit hole over the weekend and binged as many episodes as possible, so it's fresh on my mind. If you're unfamiliar with the work of Best Motoring, it was a Japanese car magazine and video series that ran for 24 years between 1987 and 2011, most famous for its hardcore on-track comparison tests. These tests put professional racing drivers into a lineup of several different competing road cars and set them on a five-lap battle, consistently coming within millimeters of disaster while pushing the limits in cars that often would never otherwise be used on a track.
It's always great fun to watch, and the latest upload is no exception. It pits six 1998 midsize sporty family sedans against each other: the JDM Honda Accord SiR, Nissan Primera Camino Te-V, Mazda Capella Zi-R, Volkswagen Passat 1.8T, Audi A6 2.8 Quattro, and Mercedes-Benz E320. None of these cars are the first names that come to mind when it comes to track day heroes, but that doesn't stop the Best Motoring team from driving the snot out of them.
Domestics vs imports
The domestic Japanese cars included in this test didn't directly compete with the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6, but they were included as performance benchmarks. The JDM Honda Accord SiR only had a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with VTEC, and it sent its 177 horsepower to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission.
The JDM Nissan Primera actually made its way to the United States in the form of the Infiniti G20, and it also only packed a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sent about 140 horsepower to the front wheels through a CVT automatic. The Mazda Capella also made its way to the United States in the form of the Mazda 626, and in this test the former is fitted with a 168 horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder that sends power to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic.
As far as imports go, the Passat competed closely with the JDM cars, but the A6 and E-Class were from a class above. I don't want to spoil the results, though, so you'll have to watch and see for yourself how things shake out. If you're looking for a way to fill your long weekend, the Best Motoring official YouTube channel has over 830 videos to binge, with new uploads on a pretty regular basis.