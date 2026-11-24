James May, the former television presenter and current gin hawker, has just bought himself an old Range Rover. While he's not exactly what we'd call a trendsetter, today's Nice Price or No Dice Range Rover Classic may be alluring enough to make May jealous.

James May's former compatriot, Jeremy Clarkson, complained in a 2014 Top Gear magazine review that the BMW M3 (actually, M4, but let's not get pedantic) was too twitchy on the track. Jezza deduced that the problem lay in the car's fancy electric power steering not being as communicative or as quick as its hydraulic predecessors.

Happily for us, the 2006 BMW M3 we looked at on Monday was one of the last to be mostly analog. With low mileage and a great color, our M3 likely might have even earned Clarkson's approval. Unfortunately for its seller, the set $22,000 asking price did not get the approval of enough of you to carry the day. That was obvious in the 62% 'No Dice' loss it suffered.