The idea behind the hub motor is nothing new. Seriously. An electric hub-wheeled vehicle was presented in 1900 at the Paris Exposition's Palace of Electricity. It was designed by none other than Ferdinand Porsche. Yes, that Ferdinand Porsche. Then the hub motor went to the moon. It's true. From Apollo 15 in 1971 through Apollo 17 in 1972, Lunar Roving Vehicles (LRVs) had a hub motor at each wheel. Despite these auspicious starts, hub motors haven't made it to the masses yet.

Hub motors have many advantages. Porsche designed them to eliminate the transmission. Who doesn't want more space? Additionally, hub motors promise to be more efficient, as less power is lost through the driveline, and the whole setup could be simpler than the complex motor-transmission-driveline-axle configuration we currently have.

But for all this promise, there are inherent downsides to the hub motor. By design, the motor weight that was on the chassis and supported by the suspension is now in the wheels, which leads to suspension and handling issues. The motors now have no suspension to protect them, so they are going to take incredible levels of abuse in the form of potholes, rain, dirt, and speed bumps. Then you've got to cool the damn things. But are these problems too big to overcome?