Big-block V8s like the Chrysler 440 helped make the classic American muscle car era a thing to remember. Back then, the adage "There's no replacement for displacement" was revered, and automakers continuously tried to outdo each other with larger and larger mills. Chrysler's 440 first hit the market in 1966, and by 1970, it was flanked by other big-block V8s like the Buick 455 and the Ford 429 — the largest engine offered by a Ford-badged passenger vehicle until 1973.

Chrysler's 440 was not only big and powerful, it wound up being extremely reliable. Much of the secret lies in its engine block, which used Chrysler's RB architecture. Mopar fans will know the RB block motors as "wedge" engines, owing to their use of wedge-shaped combustion chambers. The 440's block is known to handle a huge amount of extra power, with some owners on the For B Bodies Only forum claiming it will withstand horsepower outputs in excess of 700 when modified. That's 310 ponies more than the most powerful stock 440 engine could muster.

The Chrysler 440 gained its reliable and easy-to-own reputation during the classic muscle car era, thanks to attributes that also included simplicity. The 440's reach extended outside the scope of muscle cars, too, as it became one of Chrysler's jack-of-all-trades engines over the course of its existence. By the end of its life in 1978, Chrysler had built over 750,000 440s.