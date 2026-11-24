The Sienna's new hybrid powertrain has been totally recalibrated to operate the 2.5-liter four-cylinder at lower engine speeds when accelerating through the low and mid-range, and all Siennas now have a 1.15-kWh lithium-ion battery and a 166-horsepower electric motor. The powertrain produces a combined 251 horsepower, 6 more horses than last year, and Toyota reckons it's good for a 0.3-second quicker 0-to-60 sprint of 7.5 seconds in front-wheel-drive form. It can still be had with all-wheel drive, which adds a rear-mounted 54-hp electric motor, but its 0-to-60 time is actually a tenth slower than the front-drive model. Toyota now estimates both FWD and AWD Siennas will return 39 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 37 mpg combined, improvements of 3 mpg for FWD and 4 mpg for AWD.

Toyota says the new steering system is more direct and has better on-center feel while reducing steering effort at low speeds for easier parking thanks to a new steering gear box, motor control unit, and torque sensor. The Sienna's brakes have also been reworked with a new electronic control system, offering improved feel and response with less body roll. The latest Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 suite of active safety features has upgraded sensors and hardware for improved obstacle detection capabilities, and in case that all fails, a built-in dash cam comes standard.

Other little changes include the cancellation of the Limited model, now leaving base LE, XLE, Woodland, XSE, and top Platinum trim levels. Toyota has not yet release pricing for the updated 2027 Sienna, but we expect its prices to increase slightly from their current starting point of $42,915.