Marc Marquez Crowns Himself GOAT After Equalling MotoGP Title Record
No championship fight is ever over until it's over. Marc Marquez clinched the 2026 MotoGP World Championship on Sunday after finishing eighth at the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Spaniard overcame a record 106-point deficit to win his eighth MotoGP title and his tenth world championship across all Grand Prix classes. Marquez's eighth top-class crown ties in the record books with Giacomo Agostini, the sport's greatest of all time. In true MotoGP fashion, the post-race championship fits the moment's monumental nature.
If it weren't for his history-making triumph, it would have been a weekend at Portimão to forget for Marquez. He had the opportunity to win the championship during Saturday's sprint race, but dramatically pushed the title fight to Sunday. In damp conditions, Marquez was riding in third with only a lap and a half to go when his factory Ducati slid out from under him at Turn 7. He and his bike went off into the gravel. Thankfully for his title hopes, the Spaniard was fine. Seeing how his coronation could be canceled, Marquez took no chances during the feature. He bolted to the lead at the start, then cruised home.
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi swept the weekend in Portugal, winning the sprint and feature races from pole. However, eighth place was enough for Marquez to win the title. According to Motorsport.com, he said post-race. "Yesterday was a big warning, so today I said 'f*** off' [to] the race. I didn't care about the result. I just I wanted to close the championship."
A celebration worthy of a ten-time champion
Relief and ecstasy overcame Marquez after he crossed the finish line and was mobbed by his fellow competitors, trackside marshals and Ducati personnel. As is MotoGP tradition, there was an elaborate celebration for the champion. He climbed atop a platform to don a gold-trimmed jersey in front of his adoring fans, picking up a microphone to thank them. Marquez then trotted over to a massive videoboard to watch a crash-filled career highlight reel, which featured Valentino Rossi's infamous 2015 kick.
The celebration's finale saw Marquez climb a ten-step staircase, recognizing his ten world championships, with the shadow of a goat behind him. At the summit, Agostini emerged from a hidden door to present Marquez with a golden helmet. He then rode his Ducati to the championship stage with a Spanish flag in hand, screaming his lungs out.
Sunday was arguably the capstone moment of Marquez's career. While the 33-year-old signed a two-year extension to remain at Ducati through the 2028 season, no one can guarantee that he will win another world championship. He was nearly cut short after breaking his arm in 2020. The allure of a tenth world title has proven to be a specter that haunts MotoGP's recent greats. His long-time rival Valentino Rossi spent a dozen years trying to win his tenth world title. Despite retiring in 2021, the legendary Italian still can't let go of his 2015 title fight and feud with Marquez.