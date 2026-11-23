No championship fight is ever over until it's over. Marc Marquez clinched the 2026 MotoGP World Championship on Sunday after finishing eighth at the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Spaniard overcame a record 106-point deficit to win his eighth MotoGP title and his tenth world championship across all Grand Prix classes. Marquez's eighth top-class crown ties in the record books with Giacomo Agostini, the sport's greatest of all time. In true MotoGP fashion, the post-race championship fits the moment's monumental nature.

If it weren't for his history-making triumph, it would have been a weekend at Portimão to forget for Marquez. He had the opportunity to win the championship during Saturday's sprint race, but dramatically pushed the title fight to Sunday. In damp conditions, Marquez was riding in third with only a lap and a half to go when his factory Ducati slid out from under him at Turn 7. He and his bike went off into the gravel. Thankfully for his title hopes, the Spaniard was fine. Seeing how his coronation could be canceled, Marquez took no chances during the feature. He bolted to the lead at the start, then cruised home.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi swept the weekend in Portugal, winning the sprint and feature races from pole. However, eighth place was enough for Marquez to win the title. According to Motorsport.com, he said post-race. "Yesterday was a big warning, so today I said 'f*** off' [to] the race. I didn't care about the result. I just I wanted to close the championship."