At $22,000, Is This 2006 BMW E46 M3 The Gold Standard?
With every generation, BMW has made the M3 (and later M4) better. Today's Nice Price or No Dice E46 might be the baby bear "just right" edition, since it's "not too slow" and "not too complicated." Let's see if its price tag proves likewise.
It is, of course, perfectly okay to be average. That is, after all, what most of us in the world are. It's a statistical reality required to define outliers to the norm. Or something like that. It's been a long time since I took either algebra or stats.
At first glance, the 2002 Honda CR-V EX AWD we looked at last Friday seemed pretty average. CR-Vs are ubiquitous on the road, and our car wasn't growing a third arm off its roof or practicing freaky Looksmaxing in any way. What made the Honda above average in interest came down to two factors. First, it had a five-speed manual gearbox, a rarity on the model. The second was that while it had crazy high (241K) mileage, its owners had cared enough to keep it on the road to the point of going to the expense of fitting it with a lower-mileage engine. At $4,000, it was also priced right in the middle: not suspiciously low to trigger spidey senses that it might be a scam, nor so high as to make interested parties think the seller lives in an alternate reality. Ultimately, that resolved into a 77% 'Nice Price' win.
Even more above average
Few car companies exemplify the idea of overachievement better than BMW. Rising from borrowed microcar obscurity out of the ashes of WWII, the Bavarian brand built a reputation for sporting saloons and coupes. So successful was the effort that by the early 1970s the company's cars were considered benchmarks, with capable competitors like Datsun's 510 measured against the marque and described as "the poor man's BMW."
No model better exemplifies BMW's achievements as a marque than the M3. Along with the M5, the 3 Series-based sports car introduced the company's in-house motorsports division and a badge that quickly became inspirational to many enthusiasts.
The 2006 BMW M3 coupe we're looking at today represents what is arguably the pinnacle of M3-ness. No, it's not the most capable, highest-powered, or most technologically advanced in the line. What it is, though, is one of the last of the almost purely analog cars, and this one is kitted for the kind of driver that seeks out slinky bends, not slothful boulevards.
Boxcars
First off, this M3 rolls double sixes. That's the 333-horsepower 3.2-liter S54 straight-six under the hood and the Getrag 420G six-speed stick that backs it up. Together, they have powered this M3 to a mere 55,732 miles, according to the ad. That works out to just under 2,800 miles a year.
Confusingly, the ad runs under the "For Sale by Owner" section of Craigslist, although the pictures imply that it's dealer-offered. That, or the current owner lives in a commercial-style space with an NA Miata parked in the living room.
Regardless, the ad doesn't give us much to go on regarding the car's condition, maintenance history, or whether it's spent its entire existence doing donuts in parking lots. All we get instead is the descriptor that the car "Runs great." As Craigslist listings require, we are also told the car has a clean title, so there's that. A PPI by a qualified BMW wrench-turner would be recommended for any interested party.
Everything you could want
The pictures do tell a story, though. It shows the car to be painted in Phoenix Yellow, a fairly rare color and one that stands out from the crowd. Underneath the expressive hue, the bodywork appears to be in perfect condition, with no obvious dings, scrapes, or missing pieces. One odd choice appears to be the capping of the side marker lights on the front bumper, though that seems to be something M3 owners like to do, if the Internet is any indication. Underneath all that, the car wears Style 163M Cross Spoke alloys. Again, no word is given on the age or condition of the tires wrapping those.
The cabin is remarkable for being so unremarkable. Some natural creasing and buffing is evident on the driver's seat side bolster, but that's the cost of doing business in any car with cosseting seats. Nicely, however, there's no evidence of greasy mitts on the Alcantara steering wheel or leather shift knob. Everything is gloriously stock in here, right down to BMW's somewhat cryptic stereo and climate controls. Someone has also done an excellent job of vacuum-striping the floor mats, which is very zen and satisfying to see.
Call an Uber?
As noted, the seller is frustratingly brief in the ad's description. Oddly, they do say that prospective tire-kickers "Must provide own transportation." Do they imagine people expect to be picked up at the airport and brought to see the M3, like the seller is running a livery service as a side hustle? Who knows. Besides, we need to focus on this BMW's $22,000 asking price. Yes, that amount will get you a slightly used Kia with some warranty left; what's your point?
What do you say, is this clean and capable E46 M3 worth that $22,000 asking despite the info-light ad description and the requirement of arranging your own transportation to simply view it? Or is that too much to ask for an ad that says so little?
You decide!
Boston, Massachusetts, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Whatsupdohc for the hookup!
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