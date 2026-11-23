With every generation, BMW has made the M3 (and later M4) better. Today's Nice Price or No Dice E46 might be the baby bear "just right" edition, since it's "not too slow" and "not too complicated." Let's see if its price tag proves likewise.

It is, of course, perfectly okay to be average. That is, after all, what most of us in the world are. It's a statistical reality required to define outliers to the norm. Or something like that. It's been a long time since I took either algebra or stats.

At first glance, the 2002 Honda CR-V EX AWD we looked at last Friday seemed pretty average. CR-Vs are ubiquitous on the road, and our car wasn't growing a third arm off its roof or practicing freaky Looksmaxing in any way. What made the Honda above average in interest came down to two factors. First, it had a five-speed manual gearbox, a rarity on the model. The second was that while it had crazy high (241K) mileage, its owners had cared enough to keep it on the road to the point of going to the expense of fitting it with a lower-mileage engine. At $4,000, it was also priced right in the middle: not suspiciously low to trigger spidey senses that it might be a scam, nor so high as to make interested parties think the seller lives in an alternate reality. Ultimately, that resolved into a 77% 'Nice Price' win.