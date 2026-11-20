At $4,000, Is This 2002 Honda CR-V EX AWD A Keeper?
A lower-mileage engine and rare five-speed manual make the 241,000 miles on today's Nice Price or No Dice CR-V less of a concern. Let's see if this utilitarian compact crossover's price proves a hurdle we can't get past.
One of the coolest parts of the Mission Impossible franchise—both the '60s TV series and more recent movies—is the conceit where an agent masks up to imitate a target. The chef's kiss is seeing the secret agent reach under their collar to yank off the duplicative mask, thus revealing their true identity—typically Tom Cruise.
We had a similar experience on Thursday with the 1987 Fiero-based Corson, which was trying—somewhat successfully from a few angles, some might argue—to look like a Ferrari 512 BBi. At $26,000, there was no fooling our jaded eyes, however, causing the Corson Fiero to go up in flames in a massive 90% 'No Dice' loss.
See Are Vee
Because yesterday's candidate was excessive in its owner's aspirations and the fakery it would take to make those aspirations a reality, it might be a nice contrast today to go with a candidate that is more sensible and grounded. That's not to say that this 2002 Honda CR-V EX AWD is dull as dishwater. How could it be with all those letters in its name? The CR-V has been Honda's best-selling vehicle here in the U.S. since 2017, and according to the company's press site, "America's CUV best-selling since its U.S. launch in 1997." By the way, that's "Crossover Utility Vehicle" to you and me.
Loosely based on the Civic's platform and mechanicals, the first-generation CR-V offered a tall wagon experience in a manageable size and with reasonable fuel economy. That first generation also had an externally mounted spare tire and could have originally come with a clever, pull-out folding-leg table in the load area.
What's all the fuss about?
Okay, so far, that, save for the spare and the table, could describe just about any of the CR-V's competitors from when it was new or even clogging showrooms today. So what makes this particular car interesting?
This 2002 edition was originally spec'd with a five-speed manual transmission and Honda's "Real Time" AWD behind its 2.4-liter, 160 horsepower VTEC four. That's a very rare combo on this car. According to the ad, that drivetrain has racked up a notable 241,000 miles under this CR-V's tires.
Not everything has made it that far, as the ad also touts an engine replacement in 2024 with a 60K unit and new gearbox synchros installed at some point. This year, it got a new catalytic converter, so smogging the car shouldn't be an issue. No mention is made about the clutch, but who does an engine swap or gearbox work without replacing the clutch? Reassuringly, the seller does claim that "everything works great," including the A/C, which they say blows cold.
Sense and Sensibility?
Despite the miles and age, this CR-V still looks to have plenty of fight left in it. That's not to say it doesn't have a couple of battle scars. It does, after all, live in Los Angeles. Honda was very generous with the black plastic moldings on these first-gen cars, and they tend to turn gray and develop swirlies over time. A good plastic protector helps a lot, and this car seems to have been wiped down before its photo shoot. Missing on the exterior are the chrome inlay for the Honda badge in the grille and a chunk of the plastic fender arch over the left-rear wheel. Taking its place, and calling even more attention to its absence, is a sizable dent just behind the fuel filler door. Other than that, and some minor yellowing of the headlamp covers, the exterior looks to be in solid shape.
The cabin tells a similar story, and it happily features patterned mouse-fur upholstery rather than less durable leather. Seat controls are manual, but offer a number of knobs and levers to help occupants get comfortable. The rear bench includes a center fold-out armrest with similar intent. Sadly, the pull-out table appears to have gone missing, or was never there in the first place.
Good to go?
In the film "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (any of them, take your pick), the heroes fight an overwhelming effort by the titular invaders to assimilate them into a hive-mind collective. I'm not suggesting any of us get sucked into the CUV or Crossover cult, but if we were, this CR-V might prove a reasonable point of entry, given its specs. The question is: would it be worth $4,000 to do so?
That's the asking price, and it's now incumbent on you to weigh that against this CR-V's condition and kit in determining how today's vote will go. What do you say? Is this high-mileage but still-in-the-game CR-V worth $4K as it sits? Or are there enough of these cookie-cutter compacts out there that you could find a lower-mileage, better-condition one for a similar spend?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Don R. for the hookup!
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