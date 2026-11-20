A lower-mileage engine and rare five-speed manual make the 241,000 miles on today's Nice Price or No Dice CR-V less of a concern. Let's see if this utilitarian compact crossover's price proves a hurdle we can't get past.

One of the coolest parts of the Mission Impossible franchise—both the '60s TV series and more recent movies—is the conceit where an agent masks up to imitate a target. The chef's kiss is seeing the secret agent reach under their collar to yank off the duplicative mask, thus revealing their true identity—typically Tom Cruise.

We had a similar experience on Thursday with the 1987 Fiero-based Corson, which was trying—somewhat successfully from a few angles, some might argue—to look like a Ferrari 512 BBi. At $26,000, there was no fooling our jaded eyes, however, causing the Corson Fiero to go up in flames in a massive 90% 'No Dice' loss.