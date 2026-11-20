F1 Finally Hiring Permanent Race Stewards, Replacing Volunteer Officials
Unlike the typical ball sports, a significant number of on-track rule infractions are strictly tied to a specific penalty. The punishment is selected from a set range by part-time volunteers who are often criticized by drivers, teams and fans for their inconsistency. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile announced on Thursday that it will be introducing full-time stewards to officiate Formula 1 next season. The sport's global governing body is finally shedding one of the last vestiges of its aristocratic past, aiming to provide more consistent rule calls. Welcome to 21st century, F1.
The transition to full-time professional officials likely won't be completed by the start of the 2027 season. The FIA stated it's establishing a department of 12 to 15 full-time stewards recruited from its existing pool of international stewards. While they will initially complement the current part-timers, the role of the permanent stewards will expand as their roster grows. Beyond officiating F1 race weekends, the full-timers will form a constant rule-decision base and train their eventual successors with those precedents. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said:
"This latest major investment in FIA officiating reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport. The recruitment of full-time stewards is a significant step in our longstanding mission of building a dedicated officiating ecosystem in the FIA Formula One World Championship, it is also an investment in the future of our sport."
Full-time race officials have been a long time coming
Formula 1 was formed in the same aristocratic primordial pool of international sports that encouraged the International Olympic Committee to ban professional athletes until 1986. European aristocrats held the reins of international motorsport until that same period. Prince Paul Alfons von Metternich-Winneburg finished a decade as FIA President in 1985. If the Metternich name sounds familiar, he was a great-grandson of Prince Klemens von Metternich, the influential 19th-century Austrian statesman.
While F1 has become a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, the championship's officiating has long remained locked in an era when amateurism was a virtue. As a result, the F1 stewards' office is filled with people who can afford to spend significant time and money earning the prerequisite credentials and gaining the necessary experience officiating smaller events. The unpaid volunteers are often successful lawyers and automotive executives, sometimes employed by companies directly involved in F1. Thankfully, those days are finally coming to an end.