Unlike the typical ball sports, a significant number of on-track rule infractions are strictly tied to a specific penalty. The punishment is selected from a set range by part-time volunteers who are often criticized by drivers, teams and fans for their inconsistency. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile announced on Thursday that it will be introducing full-time stewards to officiate Formula 1 next season. The sport's global governing body is finally shedding one of the last vestiges of its aristocratic past, aiming to provide more consistent rule calls. Welcome to 21st century, F1.

The transition to full-time professional officials likely won't be completed by the start of the 2027 season. The FIA stated it's establishing a department of 12 to 15 full-time stewards recruited from its existing pool of international stewards. While they will initially complement the current part-timers, the role of the permanent stewards will expand as their roster grows. Beyond officiating F1 race weekends, the full-timers will form a constant rule-decision base and train their eventual successors with those precedents. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: