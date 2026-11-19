Volvo Trucks Realizes Universal Dream Of Life-Size Tonka Trucks With New Tech
Remote control trucks are cool and all, but haven't you ever wanted to remote control something bigger? Realer? Well, Volvo Trucks has your number. The company just introduced a new feature that allows operators to remote-control their own heavy-duty vocational truck — so long as it is on a job site, that is, and going under five miles per hour.
Volvo's new tech, Remote Steer, is just that — a way to steer and control the company's new VNX heavy-duty truck from a gaming style control from outside the vehicle. It may sound like a party trick, but Volvo actually makes a good case for its use: Rather than relying on communication between a driver and a spotter for precision jobs, like aligning a trailer hitch or pouring concrete, Remote Steer allows one person to do both jobs. A worker can stand behind their truck, at the trailer hitch, and use the remote to back the truck up perfectly without any risk of anyone saying "No, no, my left."
Work hard, play hard?
It wouldn't be Volvo Trucks if safety wasn't first and foremost in mind. The operator is responsible for switching on the system in the cab and linking the cab to a VIN-specific remote control. The remote control is married to only one VIN number, so there can't be an switch-em-up which could result in everything from hilarious shenanigans to untimely death. There is also a very limited range on the controller, as well as emergency stop buttons on both truck and controller. You'll also need to have all the latest and greatest Volvo Trucks tech to make it work, like Volvo Dynamic Steering, I-Shift transmission, electronic braking system, and a Body Builder Module. If you have that stuff, you can get the module installed aftermarket at any time.
Will this truck replace workers on the job site? Probably not. Ideally, Remote Steer will be used on job sites as a way to help existing workers rather than as a way to replace them. If that's the use case the tech sees, it'll likely be a genuine boon to the folks who have to do precision maneuvers on their trucks all day long. Then again, you might not see it at all, as Volvo Trucks, while sold worldwide to the tune of 120,000 trucks last year, has a smaller footprint here in the U.S than competitors like Mack (which is now a part of Volvo Trucks) or Kenworth trucks.
Either way, we hope we get invited to this press drive. Five miles an hour sounds like peanuts and, on the road, it is, but you don't need much more to dig around in a life-size sandbox with your buddies. Volvo's next move should be expanding to front loaders, excavators and Volvo Trucks-branded microbreweries that allow you to dig around and drink an IPA at the same time. The money would print itself.