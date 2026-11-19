It wouldn't be Volvo Trucks if safety wasn't first and foremost in mind. The operator is responsible for switching on the system in the cab and linking the cab to a VIN-specific remote control. The remote control is married to only one VIN number, so there can't be an switch-em-up which could result in everything from hilarious shenanigans to untimely death. There is also a very limited range on the controller, as well as emergency stop buttons on both truck and controller. You'll also need to have all the latest and greatest Volvo Trucks tech to make it work, like Volvo Dynamic Steering, I-Shift transmission, electronic braking system, and a Body Builder Module. If you have that stuff, you can get the module installed aftermarket at any time.

Will this truck replace workers on the job site? Probably not. Ideally, Remote Steer will be used on job sites as a way to help existing workers rather than as a way to replace them. If that's the use case the tech sees, it'll likely be a genuine boon to the folks who have to do precision maneuvers on their trucks all day long. Then again, you might not see it at all, as Volvo Trucks, while sold worldwide to the tune of 120,000 trucks last year, has a smaller footprint here in the U.S than competitors like Mack (which is now a part of Volvo Trucks) or Kenworth trucks.

Either way, we hope we get invited to this press drive. Five miles an hour sounds like peanuts and, on the road, it is, but you don't need much more to dig around in a life-size sandbox with your buddies. Volvo's next move should be expanding to front loaders, excavators and Volvo Trucks-branded microbreweries that allow you to dig around and drink an IPA at the same time. The money would print itself.