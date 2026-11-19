Before you ask, no, today's Nice Price or No Dice 512BBi isn't actually a Ferrari. Instead, it's a Fauxrrari, one of 77 reputedly built by the Corson Motorcar Company on donor Pontiac Fieros. I know! You could have fooled me, too. Let's see whether buying this faker would be a foolish move.

First, however, let's look at what went down yesterday. When SCCA began the Trans-Am Championship Series in 1966, it was positioned as a more international-style road course competition, in contrast to NASCAR's wide oval shenanigans. Over the years, the series extended to tracks as far away as Canada and Puerto Rico. Today, the series' primary sponsor, Pirelli, maintains that international flair, though the number of competitions has been reduced and is now limited to tracks within the Continental U.S.

Starting in 1969, Pontiac celebrated the series by introducing the WS4 Trans-Am handling and appearance package on the company's F-body Firebird. Almost immediately iconic, that model served as the Firebird's performance vanguard until the model's demise in 2002.

Yesterday, we looked at a fairly unique Trans-Am, a 1997 convertible with the added-output WS6 ram air induction package and the promise of a well-cared-for life. While the comments were peppered with declarations that it wasn't the kind of car many of you would want to own, they also noted that the $13,000 asking price seemed in line with the description. Ultimately, that earned the Trans-Am a solid 66% 'Nice Price' win.