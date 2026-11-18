At $13,000, Would You Add This 1997 Pontiac Trans-Am WS6 To Your Wish List?
With its WS6 RPO-optioned ram-air induction, today's Nice Price or No Dice Trans-Am has over 300 horsepower to play with. Let's see if the seller's set price means they're playing with us.
Europa, the celestial body, is the smallest and least massive of Jupiter's Galilean moons. Notably, it also has the closest orbit to its host planet, and tidal forces from the gas giant have molded the moon's surface into an almost smooth landscape, devoid of the craters and topographical deviations common on other otherworldly bodies.
Small, light, and smooth also describes the 1973 Lotus Europa John Player Special we looked at on Tuesday, proving Colin Chapman's marketing savvy was on point. Our car was number 90 out of 100 Lotus built in the iconic black-and-gold livery of the company's Formula One race team's sponsor, John Player & Sons, celebrating the team's 1972 World Championship win.
At $27,000, few of you wanted our Europa in your orbit, with many of the comments focusing negatively on the car's odd, semi-El Camino looks. In the end, voters overlooked that personal taste, paving the way for the Europa's narrow 54% 'Nice Price' win.
RPO
Unlike Lotus, which expanded its racing efforts into many series, including Formula 1, Indy cars, and the GT class, Pontiac largely limited its factory-supported on-track heroics to the drag strip, the NASCAR circuit, and the namesake series of today's 1997 Pontiac Trans-Am.
Boutique cars are all the rage today, with companies like Mini and Porsche allowing buyers to choose from a plethora of add-on options to personalize their cars to the nth degree. That wasn't always the case, though; back in the day, an automaker's option sheet let a buyer craft a car to fit their needs, but within limits. At General Motors, that option list has long been denoted by three letters: RPO. They stand for "Regular Production Option," and have given rise to many package codes denoting now-venerated performance options like the WS6 group on this Trans-Am.
First introduced in 1978, the WS6 Special Performance Package was originally positioned as a handling upgrade. The package included snowflake alloy wheels fitted with fatter-than-stock tires and a rear anti-roll bar. Later editions added four-wheel disc brakes. For our car, WS6 still means bigger wheels and tires and more aggressive suspension tuning, but it notably adds a ram-air induction intake fed by two functional nostrils fronting the car's blistered hood.
Talkin' 'bout my Generation II
That ram-air induction feeds an LT1 V8, kindly provided by the capable engine builders over at Chevrolet. This was the last year for the LT1, as Pontiac introduced the LS1 the following year. That engine had previously been exclusive to the Corvette. With the big gulp air intake, the 350 CID LT1 still puts out a very healthy 305 hp and 335 pound-feet of torque, significant increases over the standard engine's 285 hp and 325 lb-ft.
Here, that mill is mated to a 4L60E four-speed automatic, something the seller touts in the ad, claiming this to be one of only 347 auto-equipped WS6 cars produced this year. The ad also boasts that "Everything works like it came off the showroom floor."
It's not all stock, though. The ad claims a replacement quad-tip exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers, new poly suspension bushings, and KYB shocks as notable updates. There are 79,778 miles on the clock, a modest number, but still called out in the ad, with the seller explaining, "While it has changed hands among enthusiasts, the low 79k mileage and remarkable preservation proves it has spent its life as a garage-kept weekend toy rather than a daily driver."
Fast then, not so much now
Back in 1997, a corral of 300 horses was a lot. Today, even a four-cylinder Mustang offers more than that and will easily outdo this Trans-Am in any dimension of performance. That doesn't mean this cool red-over-white convertible isn't worth a look. First off, when did you last see a classic Trans-Am like this? I bet it was at a Cars & Coffee or other enthusiast enclave. That makes it interesting simply because of its uniqueness. Then there are the pop-up headlamps. We love those guys! This is also, as the ad touts, an incredibly well-maintained example of the breed, needing nothing but the next owner to agree not to mess it up.
Yes, the interior is gawd-awful, with miserable hard plastic surfaces, wide gaps between panels, and buttons that look like they came straight from the bargain bin at Temu, but that's just how Pontiac (and pretty much all of GM) rolled in this era. At least the seats look comfortable as all get out, and the car has all the niceties one could want, including manual climate, cruise, power windows, locks and top, and a CD stereo. As an added incentive, the title is as clean as the car.
The goods
Okay, so if anyone is in the market for a last-of-the-Mohicans Trans-Am, this is a strong candidate. Yes, later cars with the LS do perform better and have more aggressive styling, if that's your thing. On the other hand, they also tend to command substantially higher prices. This car's $13,000 asking price might make up for that performance gap.
We'll now need to debate that question, as that's what we do here. With that in mind, what's your take on this Trans-Am and that $13,000 asking price? Does the WS6 package sway your opinion of the car's value? Or is that immaterial, and is spending more on a later, more capable car really the way to go?
You decide!
Atlanta, Georgia, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Bill Collins for the hookup!
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