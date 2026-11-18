With its WS6 RPO-optioned ram-air induction, today's Nice Price or No Dice Trans-Am has over 300 horsepower to play with. Let's see if the seller's set price means they're playing with us.

Europa, the celestial body, is the smallest and least massive of Jupiter's Galilean moons. Notably, it also has the closest orbit to its host planet, and tidal forces from the gas giant have molded the moon's surface into an almost smooth landscape, devoid of the craters and topographical deviations common on other otherworldly bodies.

Small, light, and smooth also describes the 1973 Lotus Europa John Player Special we looked at on Tuesday, proving Colin Chapman's marketing savvy was on point. Our car was number 90 out of 100 Lotus built in the iconic black-and-gold livery of the company's Formula One race team's sponsor, John Player & Sons, celebrating the team's 1972 World Championship win.

At $27,000, few of you wanted our Europa in your orbit, with many of the comments focusing negatively on the car's odd, semi-El Camino looks. In the end, voters overlooked that personal taste, paving the way for the Europa's narrow 54% 'Nice Price' win.