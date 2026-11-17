According to the ad, the first owner of today's Nice Price or No Dice Europa owned the car for more than 51 years. That's some dedication, and the car shows the love they obviously had for it. We'll have to decide if we love the price the current owner has set for its sale.

At some point in one's life, it's best to take the road less traveled. The well-beaten path may be the safest, but the less popular way might just offer unexpected, memorable adventures. The 2004 Nissan 350Z we looked at on Monday is probably not everyone's first choice when it comes to used sports cars with a semblance of panache. The easy answer is Porsche's Boxster or a Mazda Miata, but that's part of what makes the 350Z such a rogue option.

Capable and seemingly in as-new condition, our 350Z came with a six-speed stick, a top that drops, and a $12,500 asking price. That's plumb right in the middle of 986 Boxster territory, but offering more power and potentially cheaper running costs. That concept didn't escape you all. Comments on the car ranged from "not for me, but a good deal for someone," to "if it were closer to me..." In the end, the vote went the Nissan seller's way, too, earning the Z a solid 76% 'Nice Price' win.