If you're an enthusiast like me, you love a good bit of car spotting. Seeing something cool, rare or valuable on the road is always worth snapping a quick picture, if you ask me, and last week, I asked you to share some of your favorites. However, I didn't just want to see whatever run-of-the-mill hypercar you came across at a cars and coffee.

No, I wanted to hear about your spots that were far weirder. The non-USDM vehicles you've come across in your day-to-day lives, the sort of cars that make you stop in your tracks and think, "What in the name of God is this doing here?" That's what we're all about. I'll admit I was a bit nervous when I asked you folks to provide pictures as well, but much to my delight, many of you actually followed through with photographic proof of the weird and wonderful non-U.S.-market cars you've seen stateside.

That's enough out of me, though. How about you all head on down below and check out the weirdest non-USDM cars your fellow Jalops have seen over here?