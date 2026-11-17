These Are Your Weirdest Non-USDM Car Spotting Moments
If you're an enthusiast like me, you love a good bit of car spotting. Seeing something cool, rare or valuable on the road is always worth snapping a quick picture, if you ask me, and last week, I asked you to share some of your favorites. However, I didn't just want to see whatever run-of-the-mill hypercar you came across at a cars and coffee.
No, I wanted to hear about your spots that were far weirder. The non-USDM vehicles you've come across in your day-to-day lives, the sort of cars that make you stop in your tracks and think, "What in the name of God is this doing here?" That's what we're all about. I'll admit I was a bit nervous when I asked you folks to provide pictures as well, but much to my delight, many of you actually followed through with photographic proof of the weird and wonderful non-U.S.-market cars you've seen stateside.
That's enough out of me, though. How about you all head on down below and check out the weirdest non-USDM cars your fellow Jalops have seen over here?
Fiat Multipla
Two weeks ago, while attending the Best of France and Italy car show in Los Angeles, there were two non-US vehicles with manufacturer plates. A Fiat Multipla and a Fiat Doblo small business van. The Multipla is of course +20 years old. The van was new. There were other non-US market vehicles there, but privately owned.
Submitted by: Former Autoblog
Toyota GR Yaris
GR Yaris in Houston, TX... they should sell them here 😭
Submitted by: Ricky
Nissan Figaro
Just yesterday I saw this Nissan Figaro. In Iowa, no less.
Submitted by: Steve Gravelle
Ram 1200
RAM 1200. Saw this just recently in central Pennsylvania. I couldn't figure out why I'd never heard of one and Google Lens kept telling me it was a Nissan that someone changed badges on (a solid AI moment). Turns out the owner drove it from Mexico and now couldn't find the proper parts to change the oil.
Submitted by: SpiltPal
Toyota fire truck
Saw this down the street from where I live in Miami only to see it on auction at BaT.
Submitted by: IB007
Peugeot 508
Back in 2019 there was a second gen Peugeot 508 in my office's parking deck in Atlanta. Back of the car didn't have a license plate. No idea why/how it was there. Saw it for a two days, then never again.
Submitted by: Boondock
Volkswagen Vento
The car that most fits this question that I have evidence of is the Volkswagen Vento from Mexico that passed me on the highway as I was driving home from work back in 2024 or so. This was just south of San Francisco, in the suburb of Daly City, CA. My dashcam actually captured it on video.
Here is a screenshot of the footage. The Vento is the white car to the left that's closest to us. Sorry for the bad quality. I have a cheap dashcam.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Lancia Delta HF Integrale
I live in Phoenix and rarely get up to Flagstaff, but somebody there has a Lancia Delta Integrale HF that I've seen a couple times and am very jealous of it.
Submitted by: Tom
Toyota Century with a shrine
I have only seen one Toyota Century in person, and it was modified with some kind of shrine looking thing in place of the back seats. This was in Oakland, CA.
Submitted by: disadvantage
Toyota Century without a shrine
A Century, but without a shrine.
Submitted by: kenzter
The BYD of Shame
I have spotted a BYD in Massachusetts. But there is one small nuance...
Submitted by: MGB302V8