What's Your Weirdest Non-USDM Car Spotting Moment?

The inspiration for this question is a vehicle I saw over four years ago and still think about almost every day. I couldn't tell you what I was doing in Bethesda, Maryland, at 10 a.m. on June 14, 2022, but it's a time and place that'll live in infamy, because that's where and when I saw an utterly unremarkable Škoda Roomster traveling along one of Maryland's many roads. Other than the fact its standard Virginia license plate was zip-tied onto the European license plate bracket, there was nothing about this Roomster that would give away that it was something weird to the uninitiated.

It's one of the few times I've ever pulled my phone out while driving, because I almost couldn't believe what I was seeing. It's not like Škodas are even sold in Mexico or Canada. Whoever brought this over brought it a very, very long way, and I thank them for their service. Again, I can't remember what I was doing, but I remember being in enough of a rush that I couldn't stop to ask the driver what their whole deal was — something I'd otherwise do — and it's a regret I'll live with forever.

Anyway, that's enough for me. How about you all drop on down below and share your weirdest non-USDM car spotting moments? I'll be handing out bonus points to folks who can provide photographic evidence of their findings, Big Year birding-style.