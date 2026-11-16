At $12,500, Could This 2004 Nissan 350Z Be Your New Weekend Toy?

With low miles, a six-speed stick, and nothing-rhymes-with-it upholstery, today's Nice Price or No Dice 350Z convertible has a lot going for it as a fun-time car. Let's see how serious we feel about buying it at the seller's asking price.

It's been said—by old Shakespeare, no less—that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Value, it should likewise be noted, is also a subjective concept. One person's fancy restaurant burger is another's meal budget for an entire week. Mmmm, ramen.

When it comes to cars and trucks, value is rooted not only in price, but also in perceived usefulness and desirability. The seller of the 1999 Ford Expedition XLT that we looked at last Friday asked only $2,600 for it, a mere pittance in today's market. We had to consider, however, not just the dollars, but the desirability of a large SUV like that. Not everybody is keen on something that gets around 12 mpg around town and eyes compact parking spaces the same way Santa looks at skinny jeans. For many of you, that price was too hard to beat, regardless of potential pitfalls. The result was an overwhelming 89% 'Nice Price' win.