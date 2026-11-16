At $12,500, Could This 2004 Nissan 350Z Be Your New Weekend Toy?
With low miles, a six-speed stick, and nothing-rhymes-with-it upholstery, today's Nice Price or No Dice 350Z convertible has a lot going for it as a fun-time car. Let's see how serious we feel about buying it at the seller's asking price.
It's been said—by old Shakespeare, no less—that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Value, it should likewise be noted, is also a subjective concept. One person's fancy restaurant burger is another's meal budget for an entire week. Mmmm, ramen.
When it comes to cars and trucks, value is rooted not only in price, but also in perceived usefulness and desirability. The seller of the 1999 Ford Expedition XLT that we looked at last Friday asked only $2,600 for it, a mere pittance in today's market. We had to consider, however, not just the dollars, but the desirability of a large SUV like that. Not everybody is keen on something that gets around 12 mpg around town and eyes compact parking spaces the same way Santa looks at skinny jeans. For many of you, that price was too hard to beat, regardless of potential pitfalls. The result was an overwhelming 89% 'Nice Price' win.
Planning ahead
Have you looked at a weather report lately? According to meteorologists (which, by the way, is the coolest job title out there next to automotive journalist), North America is about to experience a wet and wild winter, thanks to the Super El Niño now taking up residence in the Pacific. Stormy weather? Wet, maybe slushy roads? That means this might not be the best time to consider buying a RWD, convertible sports car.
Being a community of naysayers, though, and those who forge our own path (usually sideways or backward, spraying a rooster tail of dirt and grass), that's just what we're going to consider. The object of our attention, this 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible, is sufficiently unique in a desirable way to warrant our immediate attention, even if using it to its full potential and driver enjoyment might have to wait until the drier days of Spring and Summer.
One-hundred percent stock
Okay, so what's to like about this 350Z? Well, for starters, it's a front-mid engine two-seater with a 287-horsepower naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, mated to a six-speed manual. That's a spicy meatball right there. Then there's the convertible top. Yes, not everyone likes unlimited headroom and showing off a Rogaine prescription for all to see, but some do.
As added enticements, the seller claims that the car is completely factory-stock and has a mere 61,000 miles on the clock. That's less than 3,000 miles a year. What a waste!
The reason given for the meager miles is that the car has been used exclusively as a weekend warrior for the past few years, sitting out the work week entirely. As a result, the car is said to be in excellent condition, with a smooth-shifting gearbox and a fuss-free engine. With so few miles under its belt, we have to wonder if it's even on its original brake pads.
Those seats
Another reason to check out this Z is its almost-new appearance. Painted in dark silver metallic—as were, it seems, 90% of these cars—this Z looks clean and well-kept. The black fabric top is in equally good condition, as are the factory alloys. The tires wrapping those have plenty of tread depth but are cheap-seats Phantom HRX meats which, while not terrible, were probably chosen with the car's sale in mind.
This Z's party piece, however, is its two bucket seats. The rest of the cabin is dullsville black plastic, but the seats, cosseting, modestly-bolstered affairs, are orange-dyed leather with charcoal mesh insets. Those are in great shape, happily showing no wear whatsoever in the pictures. Equally up to snuff are the steering wheel wrap and shift knob, two more leather surfaces. The car has a full complement of comfort and convenience features—cruise, climate control, power windows and locks, etc.—and all are said to work as they should. The cabin also has the added, odd benefit of a factory Bose stereo with both a CD and cassette player built right in.
A fair price for a Fairlady?
So far, we've established that this Z puts a lot on the table for an enthusiast to enjoy. Two final incentives: it also has a clean title and the seller's insistence that this is a collectible model.
Known in America as the "Z" or "Z car," Nissan's venerated sports car carried the wonderful Fairlady name in its home market. Over the years, changing market priorities have stunted the Z's U.S. sales. While Nissan has dutifully stuck it out and still sells an updated version of this car today, when was the last time you saw one on the road? In fact, while the company has introduced the new 2027 models, its website still touts that "last year's model year Nissan Z is still available." How sad is that? Maybe the $45K price tag plays a role.
This older, but claimed "like-new" Z asks a far lower $12,500, and it's now time for you all to weigh in on whether that's a fair price or not. What do you think? Is this well-equipped, fantastically upholstered 350Z worth $12,500 as presented in its ad? Or does that price have you thinking about going Rogue?
You decide!
Phoenix, Arizona, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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