V10 engines are the ultimate metaphors for what gearheads love about performance cars — relics of a bygone era where noise, power and absolute combustion were the go-to recipes of kings. The Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT – arguably two of the greatest road-going supercars ever – used them. So too did the Sesto Elemento, which was Lamborghini's answer to the very essence of track-day hoonery. They even featured in the E60-generation BMW M5 – a perhaps ugly but elegant grand tourer that made a mockery of purpose-built, seven-figure unobtanium thanks to an unrestricted 200-mph-plus top speed.

But aside from the actual cylinder count, what these cars all have in common is big displacements. The LFA's V10 is the smallest of the bunch, and even that measures in at 4.8 liters. You'd think, then, that all V10s must surely have to be meaty by nature to work, but you'd be wrong. Say hello to the Connaught Type D concept: a sports car conceived in 2004 and equipped with a pipsqueak 2.0-liter V10. Yes, two liters.

For some perspective, many passenger cars these days use 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines, including the Honda Civic hatchback, which is the platonic ideal of economy cars. Now imagine constraining yourself to such a small surface area, with the added complication of having to manage an extra six cylinders. The result would be ... amazing, actually.