The Smallest V10 To Ever Power A Car Was The Size Of Most 4-Cylinders
V10 engines are the ultimate metaphors for what gearheads love about performance cars — relics of a bygone era where noise, power and absolute combustion were the go-to recipes of kings. The Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT – arguably two of the greatest road-going supercars ever – used them. So too did the Sesto Elemento, which was Lamborghini's answer to the very essence of track-day hoonery. They even featured in the E60-generation BMW M5 – a perhaps ugly but elegant grand tourer that made a mockery of purpose-built, seven-figure unobtanium thanks to an unrestricted 200-mph-plus top speed.
But aside from the actual cylinder count, what these cars all have in common is big displacements. The LFA's V10 is the smallest of the bunch, and even that measures in at 4.8 liters. You'd think, then, that all V10s must surely have to be meaty by nature to work, but you'd be wrong. Say hello to the Connaught Type D concept: a sports car conceived in 2004 and equipped with a pipsqueak 2.0-liter V10. Yes, two liters.
For some perspective, many passenger cars these days use 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines, including the Honda Civic hatchback, which is the platonic ideal of economy cars. Now imagine constraining yourself to such a small surface area, with the added complication of having to manage an extra six cylinders. The result would be ... amazing, actually.
The Type D was frighteningly quick
The standard Connaught used a naturally aspirated V10 and a Lynch electric motor for 162 hp. Yes, hybrid technology was being tested as far back as 2004 with this car, long before the hypercar Holy Trinity was formed and crowned. However, in the top-spec "Syracuse GT" version, the Type D's V10 engine was instead paired with a supercharger for a healthy 300 hp. The Connaught Type D Syracuse GT's 0 to 60 mph was projected to be in the low-four-second range, and popular publications cited a top speed of roughly 171 mph. This thing also tipped the scales at just 1,874 pounds.
Those are some serious numbers and would be enough to trouble many four-cylinder sports cars that, dare we say, could be called super. Even today's fleet of racey four-banger metal wouldn't be safe. The Honda Civic Type R, which is a rowdy teenage dirtbag, takes about a second longer to get to 60 mph, while the 2026 Ford Mustang RTR (with its 2.3-liter engine) only just edges it by two-tenths of a second (via Car and Driver). Unfortunately, the Type D never made it past the concept stage and into production due to funding issues.
Connaught also has plans for a 20-cylinder supercar
The brand was acquired in 2016 by a British automotive design company called Bevan Davidson International (BDI), and in 2021, it came up with a wild idea to revive Connaught with a 20-cylinder supercar called the X20. We'll give you a moment to rub your eyes and re-read the final part of that sentence.
That 20-cylinder engine would be made up of two horizontally opposed and mid-mounted 2.0-liter V10s. It would also blow its waste gases out of no fewer than 20 exhaust pipes, rev all the way up to 10,000 rpm, and, as far as the company's calculations go, produce more than 500 hp. That sounds less like a car, and more like a miniature steam train from the 17th century, but no word on whether any have been produced yet.
Whether BDI chooses to also bring the original Type D back to life remains to be seen, but just think about it for a second: A tiny-displacement, supercharged V10-powered sports car built to comply with the ever-growing regulations posed on the industry by lawmakers. Wouldn't that be just marvelous?