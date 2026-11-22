Take a quick look at that yellow beast in our top photo, with its bulging muscular fenders, curved profile, and massive whale tail spoiler. Now, you could easily be forgiven for thinking it was a Porsche — perhaps a late-1980s 911 Carrera 3.2. You'd be wrong, however. That machine is actually a Ruf CTR, which was nicknamed the Yellowbird for its striking exterior finish.

There are a couple of dead giveaways, too, including the fact that the Yellowbird could outrun any real production Porsches of the time. In fact, a Ruf CTR beat all challengers at a famed 1987 Road & Track comparison of the fastest cars in the world: Its 211-mph top speed was 10 mph faster than the second-place car, which was a modified Porsche, while entries like the AMG Hammer, Ferrari Testarossa, Lamborghini Countach, and Porsche 959 all failed to reach 200 mph. Unsurprisingly, the CTR was also named one of our readers' favorite yellow cars of all time.

Of course, peeking under the skin of the Yellowbird tells the tale. Keep in mind that Ruf is much more than just a tuning shop or an in-house performance brand, like Mercedes' AMG was and now is. Ruf uses so many proprietary components — and so few from production Porsche models — that it was certified as a full-on automaker back in 1981. Ruf cars even have different W09 VINs from Porsche's WP0 vehicle identification numbers. The genesis, though, actually does start with a Mercedes-Benz — well, that and a Porsche 356.