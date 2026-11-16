Before World War II, America was on the move via planes, trains, cars and, most importantly for this article, buses. Greyhound was so successful at the time, it was trying to take transport to the skies. Naturally, other bus coach companies sprang up to compete, which is how this Pink-ish Pony Cruiser came into existence. Listed on Bring a Trailer, this classic bus just wants to keep on dancing on the road, and you could be the one to give it a beautiful second life.

Pony Cruisers were 16-18 passenger buses made by Michigan coachbuilder Kalamazoo Coaches in the 1940s. The company became Unifab Corporation in the 1950s, and still operates today in nearby Portage, Michigan. Kalamazoo Coaches produced about 625 of these Pony Cruisers. Three of them were turned into Mobile Emergency Room Units, like the patina-covered bus pictured above. Designed for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's U.S. Office of Civilian Defense, they were meant for practical applications during air raids, industrial disasters, and battlefield-adjacent triage. Rather important duties after the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor. The units were sold after the war, with this particular unit going to Snyder Ambulance Company where it was used until 1951. After that, it was parked and slowly turned into a time capsule complete with unused gauze, medicine bottles and plasma cans.