This Ultra Rare WWII-Era Mobile Emergency Room Could Be Your Next Money-Pit Project
Before World War II, America was on the move via planes, trains, cars and, most importantly for this article, buses. Greyhound was so successful at the time, it was trying to take transport to the skies. Naturally, other bus coach companies sprang up to compete, which is how this Pink-ish Pony Cruiser came into existence. Listed on Bring a Trailer, this classic bus just wants to keep on dancing on the road, and you could be the one to give it a beautiful second life.
Pony Cruisers were 16-18 passenger buses made by Michigan coachbuilder Kalamazoo Coaches in the 1940s. The company became Unifab Corporation in the 1950s, and still operates today in nearby Portage, Michigan. Kalamazoo Coaches produced about 625 of these Pony Cruisers. Three of them were turned into Mobile Emergency Room Units, like the patina-covered bus pictured above. Designed for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's U.S. Office of Civilian Defense, they were meant for practical applications during air raids, industrial disasters, and battlefield-adjacent triage. Rather important duties after the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor. The units were sold after the war, with this particular unit going to Snyder Ambulance Company where it was used until 1951. After that, it was parked and slowly turned into a time capsule complete with unused gauze, medicine bottles and plasma cans.
Causing a scene in patina glory, sirens ablaze
Pony Cruisers like this bus were built on a Ford commercial chassis, powered by a 239 cubic-inch flathead V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission. The speedometer is said to top out at around 100 mph. BaT shows an odometer at around 19,000 miles, although real mileage is unknown.
The rear is a little mobile hospital complete with cabinets, a 120-volt outlet, patient tables clad in brown vinyl padding and other medical equipment. It will also come with four rolling gurneys. It looks like nearly everything is there, just in roughish shape.
The faded red-and-white paint still wears a faint bit of the "Snyder Ambulance Service Hospital" lettering on the sides. It features 18" steel wheels, front and rear spotlights, period-suited porthole-style side windows, and rear barn doors.
BaT mentions there was no serial number found on the bus, so this historical monument on wheels will be sold with a bill of sale. Getting a title might be the least of your worries. Attempting a full restoration on this American relic will not be an easy feat. What it would be though is a nod to preserving a massive part of America's past, especially its WWII history in a time of great uncertainty. That and preserving what little bits of non-Detroit automotive history are left about the U.S. as that also slowly disappears with age and time.