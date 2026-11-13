At $2,600, Is This 1999 Ford Expedition XLT Worth The Trek?

In today's used car market, it's hard to find a vehicle that offers more bang (or space) for your buck than Ford's Expedition. Today's Nice Price or No Dice '99 XLT might be a prime example, but, as always, you'll get the final word on that.

Daimler-Benz deserves kudos for being one of the few stalwart automakers to still sell a traditional estate model here in the U.S. Mercedes has offered a wagon on the E-Class platform for nearly half a century, beginning with the W123 in 1977. Yesterday, we looked at that model's prodigy of nearly two decades later (and with only one major model change): a 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Estate.

That car came to us in stately silver, with the promise of proper maintenance and no mechanical issues. It also had all the wagon-y goodness one could want, with a spacious load area and a fold-up rear-facing third row to take us all back to our formative years. That was all enough to make the classic Benz a solid contender at its $10,250 asking price. We all circled our wagons and awarded the longroof a razor-thin 51% 'Nice Price' win.