Toyota Could Finally Bring The Perfect S-FR Concept To Production With The Help Of Daihatsu

Back in 2015, Toyota teased us with the perfect car: The S-FR concept, a Miata-fighting two-door roadster set to be a little sibling to what was then the Scion FR-S. After that big reveal, the little car just vanished into thin air, never to be seen again except in my most beautiful and hopeful dreams. Now, though, it seems those winds could be changing once again. A new report out of Japan says that Toyota is thinking about finally bringing the S-FR to production.

The news comes from Japanese outlet Response, which said the S-FR could finally hit dealerships as early as 2027, though not quite as it was originally designed. Instead of being a Miata fighter, the new S-FR would be even smaller, built on the platform of a third-generation Daihatsu Copen. Daihatsu teased a new Copen with its K-Open concept last year (pictured below), and it wouldn't be hard for Toyota to throw a bit of design work at its subsidiary's kei car and bring a proper S-FR to market.